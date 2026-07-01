Role Call: Devin Moore could make waves in Cowboys' CB room

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We continue with Cam Johnson.)

How He Got Here:

A native of Naples, FL, Moore parlayed his high school success into a seat at the table in The Swamp — suiting up for the Florida Gators for four seasons. It's there that he caught the eye of Cowboys' scouts and, of course, head coach Brian Schottenheimer who, as is well-known, always has his eyes out and ears to the ground for promising Gator talent.

He and the Cowboys believe Moore is exactly that, promising, though the rookie cornerback will have to prove his injury struggles are behind him. It's something he battled with throughout his time in Gainesville, but he also showed what he's capable of when he's on the field for the entire ride — as he was during his breakout senior season in 2025.

What's Next:

First and foremost, for Moore, it's about proving he's now beyond the aforementioned injury bug. In doing so, the fourth-round pick will find a more-than-solid opportunity to try and make an impact as early as Year 1 in Dallas, and especially as a boundary cornerback alongside Shavon Revel.

There appears to suddenly be a logjam at nickel corner, led by rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs and veteran safety Jalen Thompson (mix in Cobie Durant there as well), but with DaRon Bland also trying to prove his availability in 2026, and Caelen Carson still trying to catch and keep the eye of the coaching staff, Moore has a window to slide in for defensive reps; but he'll have to make every one of those reps count in his first-ever training camp.

Did You Know: