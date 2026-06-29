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Role Call | 2026

Role Call: Anthony Smith has rare combo of size and speed

Jun 29, 2026 at 04:11 PM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

06_29_ Role Call

Size & Speed

Two of the most important traits for an NFL wide receiver are two of the best ones for rookie Anthony Smith, who will need to use that in his quest to make the team among a talented group of receivers.

role-call-anthony-smith-has-rare-combo-of-size-and-speed

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with wide receiver Anthony Smith.)

How He Got Here:

He's a rookie in the NFL landscape, but Anthony Smith is a veteran of high-level college football, playing in 47 total games, that spanned five seasons. He started his collegiate career at North Carolina State, playing three seasons before transferring to ECU, where he finished his time as one of the most productive receivers the Pirates have had on campus.

In 2024, Smith was a teammate of current Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel and the two had some competitive battles in practice. Smith was twice named to the All-American Conference team, including first-team last year. Smith had 1,053 receiving yards, the 11th-best in ECU single-season history and finished his college career with an MVP performance in the Go Bowling Military Bowl. Smith was drafted in the seventh round by the Cowboys as one of two offensive players in a defensive-heavy draft.

What's Next:

For the Cowboys, seventh-round picks are certainly not locks to make the roster just because of draft status. However, speedy players who show up on tape, especially in preseason games, tend to find a spot on the roster, or at least the practice squad. And that's what Smith has to do – make the most of his opportunities on the biggest stage.

What he has going for him is the combination of size and speed. The Cowboys have a few receivers with his height of 6-2, and they have some speedsters like him as well, but not many that possess both qualities. That's what he has to use to his advantage of play big and play fast to make sure he secures a spot on the team.

Did You Know:

  • Anthony Smith's final game in college will go down in the ECU record books. His 156 receiving yards in the Go Bowling Military Bowl not only earned him game MVP honors, but it set an ECU bowl-game record in the process.
  • During the 2025 season, Smith's big-play ability allowed him to be added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch list for the nation's top receivers.
  • With his speed, Smith has proven to be a big-play receiver. He had 20 catches last season of 15 yards or more and led his team with 359 yards after the catch. He also scored on a 45-yard run, the longest rush of his career.

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