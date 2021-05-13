Rookies Arrive For Camp With Something To Prove

"We're all starting on even footing," defensive end/third-round pick Chauncey Golston said. "The only thing is somebody's getting a bigger signing bonus at the end of the day. That's it. We're all here to work."

Said defensive tackle/sixth-round pick Quinton Bohanna: "I've got something to prove to the coaching staff that I can come in and contribute and be a good player for the defense. With no pads and really no physicality really, I can just show them my technique, that I'm a technical player and show them my high football IQ."

Linebacker/fourth-round pick Jabril Cox is excited to be back in North Texas. Cox won three national titles at North Dakota State at Toyota Stadium, just a few minutes from The Star, before transferring to LSU last year.