Rookies Arrive For Camp With Something To Prove

FRISCO, Texas – The rookies are here.
For the first time since 2019, the Cowboys are scheduled to hold rookie minicamp at The Star in Frisco this weekend featuring 31 draft picks, rookie free agents, eligible first-year veterans and camp tryouts.
First-round pick Micah Parsons and the rookie class arrived Wednesday to undergo physicals, take individual photos and receive their equipment ahead of Friday's first practice.
"It feels good. I get to start my own tradition, my own legacy, the first linebacker here to wear this (No.) 11 (jersey)," he said. "And hopefully I rock it well."
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all in-person football activities during the offseason, including rookie minicamp. While the three-day camp is more of an orientation than anything, featuring no pads and no offense vs. defense drills, it helps the rookies get acclimated to the Cowboys' program before organized team activities with the veterans start later this month.
The new group is ready to get started.
"We're all starting on even footing," defensive end/third-round pick Chauncey Golston said. "The only thing is somebody's getting a bigger signing bonus at the end of the day. That's it. We're all here to work."
Said defensive tackle/sixth-round pick Quinton Bohanna: "I've got something to prove to the coaching staff that I can come in and contribute and be a good player for the defense. With no pads and really no physicality really, I can just show them my technique, that I'm a technical player and show them my high football IQ."
Linebacker/fourth-round pick Jabril Cox is excited to be back in North Texas. Cox won three national titles at North Dakota State at Toyota Stadium, just a few minutes from The Star, before transferring to LSU last year.
"Just show them that I'm a competitor. Just compete," he said. "That's something that will take you far if you just always compete every rep, every snap, even off the field in the meeting rooms. Coaches love that. That's what I want to show."