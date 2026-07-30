George Pickens on approach to 2026 season, facing 'new and improved' defense

"I feel like the collective really brought my mentality to it too," Pickens said. "We all came in, we all talked, we were already having that nuance of we want to be better. Which is in anything, anybody else, they want to be better than what they did before. But detail is definitely one component that is always going to be there, so we harped on that."

With being one of the top offenses in the league last season, questions of how they take the next step will always follow. In Pickens' mind, there is no ceiling for what the unit that returns all 11 starters can do.

"That's the thing, the limitations and the nuance of a limitation, you shouldn't put that on yourself," Pickens said. "You can really do anything you want. I feel like as an offense, that's one thing and one mindset that we have. Just trying to be through the roof."

One way that the Cowboys are improving offensively is going up against a new look defense, both from a coaching standpoint with Christian Parker and his staff as well as from a personnel standpoint, with a plethora of new faces.

"Just new looks," Pickens said of going up against Dallas' remodeled defense. "Not really too much trouble, but iron sharpens iron, so plays here, they have a few plays, we have a few plays. They're surprising me the most because it's group of new guys, or a group of guys that we brought back, and now they're meshed together. We've even got [Caleb] Downs, who just got here, and he's meshed with seven-year vets. That's one of the things I think is super important."

When it comes to sizing up what defenders will do as he goes up against a new defense, Pickens points to the scheme being something he keeps an eye on while the player themselves can sometimes rely on their own habits.

"We've got a new defensive coordinator, so the scheme's a little different, but the player and his tendencies can be the exact same," Pickens said. "Just starting to watch what he does, if he repeats the same thing that he did the year before that or he's the same guy since college, so that's going to always be in that person. But the scheme is definitely new and improved."