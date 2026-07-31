Caleb Downs making waves at Cowboys training camp: 'It's about being great today'

It goes without saying that the expectations for the Cowboys' as a whole are sky-high heading into 2026, following a list of headline moves to rebuild the defense, and one of those moves included trading up to guarantee Downs would be in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

As he continues to build toward his NFL debut at MetLife Stadium in Week 1, and under the watchful eye of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Downs understands the Super Bowl assignment quite clearly.

That said, speaking beyond his years, the 21-year-old also knows later has to be earned by what's done in the now.

"We are all pushing to win a Super Bowl but, at the end of the day, we can only have the best day today," he said. "We can't win the Super Bowl right now. We're just trying to have the best day that we can today, and that's the same thing for myself. I'm trying to accomplish my goals and be great in myself, and today is just about being great today. That's all I can focus on."

And exactly how great can he be for the Cowboys going forward?

"That's for me to know, and for you to find out," said Downs.