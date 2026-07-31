 Skip to main content
Advertising

Training Camp | 2026

Presented by

Caleb Downs making waves at Cowboys training camp: 'It's about being great today'

Jul 31, 2026 at 12:39 PM
Author Image
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

07_30_ Caleb Downs

OXNARD, Calif. — Caleb Downs is getting his first real taste of what it means to be an NFL player and he can't get enough. The rookie 11th-overall pick has now experienced rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but none of those compare to what he'll experience in his first-ever training camp with the Dallas Cowboys.

The rubber meets the road in Oxnard, and the physicality is already ratcheted way up, as ordered by head coach Brian Schottenheimer. With the first two days of practice of his belt and padded practice firing up on Monday, Downs says bring it on.

"Yeah, I feel like every day things slow down just a little bit, and that's how it's supposed to be," the former Ohio State superstar said. "It's always positive to have the spring behind me, to be able to learn from what I did in the spring and make the adjustments that I need to and learn what I need to focus on. So, I'm excited for it, and we keep going from here."

Schottenheimer continues to praise the fact that Downs "never makes the same mistake twice", and the fact he lives in the playbook certainly helps that remain true. But it's also his ability on the field, and the fact he craves the game as much as he does studying it.

"Yeah, I mean, honestly, I'm a football player," he added. "So, 7-on-7 summer workouts, when there's no pads, that's good, but I like the real thing. I'm excited for when we put pads — I want to do everything like that, and I'm looking forward to it.

"I mean, it's [also] just film study. It's the same thing that I've been doing since I was a kid, just making sure that I'm watching everything that I need to watch, going from there and making sure that whenever it comes back, I'll make the play."

It goes without saying that the expectations for the Cowboys' as a whole are sky-high heading into 2026, following a list of headline moves to rebuild the defense, and one of those moves included trading up to guarantee Downs would be in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

As he continues to build toward his NFL debut at MetLife Stadium in Week 1, and under the watchful eye of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Downs understands the Super Bowl assignment quite clearly.

That said, speaking beyond his years, the 21-year-old also knows later has to be earned by what's done in the now.

"We are all pushing to win a Super Bowl but, at the end of the day, we can only have the best day today," he said. "We can't win the Super Bowl right now.  We're just trying to have the best day that we can today, and that's the same thing for myself. I'm trying to accomplish my goals and be great in myself, and today is just about being great today.  That's all I can focus on."

And exactly how great can he be for the Cowboys going forward?

"That's for me to know, and for you to find out," said Downs.

Don't worry, we will.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott thriving off of Cowboys' clear sense of urgency: 'Why not now?'

The recent wave of headline trades, free agency and NFL Draft moves made by the Dallas Cowboys has Dak Prescott feeling like there's no tomorrow, and winning now is the only option.

news

George Pickens on approach to 2026 season, facing 'new and improved' defense

Heading into his second season with the Cowboys, WR George Pickens' contract discussions are behind him, and he's focused on being "a playmaker." Plus, he talked about going up against Dallas' "new and improved" defense.

news

Practice Points: Thursday's quick observations

After the first day of Cowboys practice, some news and notes from what happened on the field in Oxnard including how Caleb Downs performed on his first day, an injury to monitor and more.

news

Pic 6: Locke's injury, leadership council & more

Our running training camp notebook highlights the first injury of camp and the status of P.J. Locke, plus the leadership council, green dots and more.

news

DaRon Bland looking to return to his 'real self' in 2026

After two years of dealing with foot injuries, Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is looking to return to his "real self" in 2026.

news

Tyler Guyton on competition, 2026 challenges: 'I want to be a better player'

The former first-round pick is far from naive about what the Cowboys need from him in 2026, and he's facing it all head-on.

news

Quinnen Williams 'definitely' wants to remain with Cowboys long-term

Cowboys Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said Wednesday he "definitely" wants to remain in Dallas long-term, but is currently focused on the work needed to win for himself and his teammates.

news

Practice Points: Observations from first practice

After the first day of Cowboys practice, some news and notes from what happened on the field in Oxnard including how Caleb Downs performed on his first day, an injury to monitor and more.

news

Mick Shots: Opening camp impressions out west

After two losing seasons, the Cowboys are making training camp about the three C's — competition, communication and conditioning — as Brian Schottenheimer looks to build a tougher, more connected team ready to contend in 2026.

news

Pic 6: Schotty gives plan for Tyler Smith

As the Cowboys get ready for the first training camp practice, there are still plenty of headlines to cover - from the Cowboys' plan for Tyler Smith, the confidence in Christan Parker to the optimism that remains on the George Pickens situation.

news

Jerry Jones confident Cowboys can compete for a Super Bowl in 2026

After widespread changes on defense and with a high-powered offense returning, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones is confident that Dallas can compete for a Super Bowl in 2026.

Advertising