Sam Williams Briefly Hospitalized After Car Accident 

Rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car accident in Plano around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. He was sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons after his car was reportedly struck by another vehicle, less than five miles from the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.

The Cowboys' medical team was able to visit with Williams, who will be re-evaluated Friday morning.

As of now, the Cowboys sound optimistic he will be able to play Saturday against the Eagles at AT&T Stadium. The team will have a short walk-through practice on Friday, when it will send out a final injury report for the game.

Williams, a second-round pick from Ole Miss has been a productive role player for the Cowboys' defense this season.

While he ranks 18th on the team with 18 tackles, he's tied for first in tackles for loss with six. He also has three sacks (tied for sixth) and 16 quarterback pressures (fifth).