#PHIvsDAL

Sam Williams Briefly Hospitalized After Car Accident 

Dec 22, 2022 at 06:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Sam-Williams-Briefly-Hospitalized-After-Car-Accident-hero

Rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car accident in Plano around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. He was sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons after his car was reportedly struck by another vehicle, less than five miles from the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.

The Cowboys' medical team was able to visit with Williams, who will be re-evaluated Friday morning.

As of now, the Cowboys sound optimistic he will be able to play Saturday against the Eagles at AT&T Stadium. The team will have a short walk-through practice on Friday, when it will send out a final injury report for the game.

Williams, a second-round pick from Ole Miss has been a productive role player for the Cowboys' defense this season.

While he ranks 18th on the team with 18 tackles, he's tied for first in tackles for loss with six. He also has three sacks (tied for sixth) and 16 quarterback pressures (fifth).

Last week against the Jaguars, Williams tied his season-best with four QB hurries in the overtime loss.

Related Content

news

Turpin 'Brought to Tears' With Pro Bowl Selection

KaVontae Turpin's phone call with owner/general manager Jerry Jones was something much different that he anticipated. It was just the final piece to his long and winding path to the NFL.

news

Tyron Smith Details Move to RT for Cowboys

A devastating injury to Terence Steele could've crippled the right side of the Cowboys offensive line, if not for Tyron Smith's willingness and ability to do what many couldn't possibly achieve.

news

5 Bucks: Dak on Track; CeeDee's Rise & More

news

Updates: Illness Keeps Trevon Diggs Out of Practice

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Science Lab: Finally, An Open Competition for CB2

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.

news

Cowboys-Eagles: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Jalen Hurts may or may not take the field against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, but with plenty still on the line for both teams, expect it to be a back-alley holiday brawl

news

Mick Shots: Needing To Cover An Exposed Corner

How are the Cowboys going to cover the corner? Looking into it in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, the Eagles holding their cards, the fallacy of the preordained hit, remembering Franco Harris and more!

news

Despite Picks, Dak Will "Keep Firing" vs. Eagles

The Cowboys have embodied their season-mantra of being 'resilient' all season. But against the Eagles this week, they will need another bounce-back effort from the team, and especially QB Dak Prescott.

news

Zeke on Cowboys Clinching Playoffs: I Want More

Ezekiel Elliott can appreciate the Cowboys clinching a playoff spot in 2022 but, having felt the sting of early exits, he isn't interested in celebrating anything short of a Super Bowl run.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Eagles & Cowboys

The Cowboys are chasing win No. 11 this week in a showdown against the Eagles. While they need their own No. 11 to play to his elite level, they'll need stop Philly's No. 11, despite who plays QB for the Eagles.

news

T.Y. Hilton is 'Ready': 'Defenses Have to Respect Me'

The four-time Pro Bowler nearly made his debut for the Cowboys against the Jaguars, and if he gets the nod against the Eagles, he's locked and loaded to contribute immediately.

Advertising