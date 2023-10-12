#DALvsLAC

'Sense of urgency' is there with offensive leaders

Oct 12, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

‘Sense-of-urgency’-is-there-with-offensive-leaders-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — Through five games, the Dallas Cowboys offensive system under Mike McCarthy has mostly underwhelmed expectations as they have produced just 327.4 yards per game (17th in NFL) and have converted for touchdowns on only 36.8-percent of red zone drives (27th in NFL).

Those problems were amplified in the 42-10 loss to San Francisco last Sunday, and it's created a different feeling going into week six for the offensive leaders and where they hope they can steer the direction of that side of the ball moving forward.

"The sense of urgency is there," offensive lineman Tyler Smith said. "We know that we didn't play to our best level last week and we know what the standard is. I feel like that standard has been reinforced in practice from the pre-snap operation to the post-snap operation, the covering and finishing after the play. Even in meetings, we're taking a more active approach. I feel like the preparation has just been upping itself."

The leadership group on offense has taken an extra step this week in figuring out the issues that have plagued them through five games, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks sees it coming down to purely getting the job done.

"We really just gotta execute," Cooks said. "Every player has to be better. I guess you could call it natural growing pains, whatever you want to call it. We're five, six weeks in. We just have to go back to work and do the things we said we were gonna do. Get on the same page, timing, get open."

"Losing the way we did, it was disappointing. We know what type of football team we are. We know how talented we are. We know how good we can be. It's just about showing up and being consistent with that."

Cooks is also taking it upon himself and the receiver group to be the catalyst in helping the offense bounce back as the production in the passing game has been near the bottom in the NFL.

"We got so many playmakers on this offense," he said. "The thought process is when you have that many playmakers, you get the ball to them. But right now, as receivers, I take it personal. We gotta be better. I'm trusting the process, and that's always what I'm gonna do. At the end of the day, just come in and work harder and be better so when those opportunities do come, I'll be ready."

The NFL is a fast-moving league, and even though there's a lot of good that goes into shaking off a big loss like the one the Cowboys suffered last Sunday, Tyler Smith also wants to keep that feeling around for motivation moving forward.

"I don't think we should forget something like that," Smith said. "We definitely gotta flush it and move on, but keep that feeling with you. Just know that if you don't operate at the standard that you know that you can, you'll lose bad."

With 12 games left on the schedule and everything still in front of the Cowboys, the leadership group on offense has emphasized staying patient with the process but also being urgent in the preparation.

"It's a long season and we'll hit our stride," Cooks said. "I truly believe that."

Related Content

news

Updates: Cowboys put 17 players on Injury Report 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Rashaan Evans 'ready' to jump in for the Cowboys

Rashaan Evans is officially signed to the Dallas Cowboys in the wake of Leighton Vander Esch suffering a neck injury, and the former first-round pick is ready to eat. 
news

C.J. Goodwin hopeful he can return in "4-6 weeks"

The special teams ace was initially thought to be out for the season but for now, C.J. Goodwin is hoping to return without having surgery.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Monday Night Football games

Let's take a look back at some of the great games in franchise history played on this particular day.
news

Roster moves: LB Evans added; Hendershot on IR

The Cowboys made several roster moves on Thursday involving players to IR and potentially bringing players back to the 53-man roster.
news

Cowboys sign LB Rashaan Evans in wake of LVE injury

The Cowboys added another former first round pick to the roster on Wednesday by signing linebacker Rashaan Evans to the practice squad.
news

Science Lab: Bruised, bloodied, but not yet broken 

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
news

Mick Shots: Not the end of the world to Jerry

Owner Jerry Jones' solid advice, the Chargers' running game, a lionbacker to linebacker, an injury that hurts and more.
news

Kearse speaks on 49ers loss, Chargers challenge

Jayron Kearse and the Dallas Cowboys allowed 42 points to the 49ers last week, and up next comes another prolific offense — one that will test their resilience in a major way.
news

X Factors: 10 key players for Cowboys & Chargers

Every game has a few guys that could impact the outcome. These 10 players should play a big role in Monday night's game between the Cowboys and Chargers.
news

Nick at Nite: Overcoming duality to find an identity

The next 14 days will prove if the Cowboys' leaders can help both sides of the ball find an identity after continued Jekyll and Hyde performances – or not.
Advertising