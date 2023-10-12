'Sense of urgency' is there with offensive leaders

"Losing the way we did, it was disappointing. We know what type of football team we are. We know how talented we are. We know how good we can be. It's just about showing up and being consistent with that."

Cooks is also taking it upon himself and the receiver group to be the catalyst in helping the offense bounce back as the production in the passing game has been near the bottom in the NFL.

"We got so many playmakers on this offense," he said. "The thought process is when you have that many playmakers, you get the ball to them. But right now, as receivers, I take it personal. We gotta be better. I'm trusting the process, and that's always what I'm gonna do. At the end of the day, just come in and work harder and be better so when those opportunities do come, I'll be ready."

The NFL is a fast-moving league, and even though there's a lot of good that goes into shaking off a big loss like the one the Cowboys suffered last Sunday, Tyler Smith also wants to keep that feeling around for motivation moving forward.

"I don't think we should forget something like that," Smith said. "We definitely gotta flush it and move on, but keep that feeling with you. Just know that if you don't operate at the standard that you know that you can, you'll lose bad."

With 12 games left on the schedule and everything still in front of the Cowboys, the leadership group on offense has emphasized staying patient with the process but also being urgent in the preparation.