Signs Point To Michael Gallup Returning This Week

FRISCO, Texas – Coming off the worst performance of the season by the Cowboys offense, this seems like a good time to get another talented skill player back in the mix.
Michael Gallup is expected to return to practice this week with the expectation that he could play in Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Currently, Gallup has been practicing the last two weeks and still has another week in his 21-day window before the Cowboys have to make a decision on his roster spot. He's on IR-Return but would need to be activated to the 53-man roster before he can play.
Still, head coach Mike McCarthy sounded optimistic about Gallup's chances.
"He'll be full to practice Wednesday," McCarthy said. "And hopefully have another great week."
Gallup suffered the calf injury in Week 1 against the Bucs and has yet to play again, spending the entire time on injured reserve.
The Cowboys have managed to replace Gallup so far, rolling to the No. 1 offense in the NFL before Sunday's speed bump against the Broncos.
With Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and even Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys have had plenty of firepower for most games. But perhaps a player like Gallup could've helped the offense last Sunday as the Cowboys were down 30-0 before a couple of late touchdowns from Malik Turner, who entered the game as the fifth receiver.
That could change Sunday if Gallup is back in the lineup.
In his first three years in the league, Gallup has at least 500 receiving yards in every season, including a career-best 1,107 in 2019 when he caught 66 passes.
Gallup's best attribute has been the deep ball, with seven of his 13 career touchdowns coming from 20 yards or more.