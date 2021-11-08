Signs Point To Michael Gallup Returning This Week

Still, head coach Mike McCarthy sounded optimistic about Gallup's chances.

"He'll be full to practice Wednesday," McCarthy said. "And hopefully have another great week."

Gallup suffered the calf injury in Week 1 against the Bucs and has yet to play again, spending the entire time on injured reserve.

The Cowboys have managed to replace Gallup so far, rolling to the No. 1 offense in the NFL before Sunday's speed bump against the Broncos.

With Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and even Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys have had plenty of firepower for most games. But perhaps a player like Gallup could've helped the offense last Sunday as the Cowboys were down 30-0 before a couple of late touchdowns from Malik Turner, who entered the game as the fifth receiver.

That could change Sunday if Gallup is back in the lineup.

In his first three years in the league, Gallup has at least 500 receiving yards in every season, including a career-best 1,107 in 2019 when he caught 66 passes.