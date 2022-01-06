#DALvsPHI

Smith, Brown Added To COVID-19 List; Parsons Out

Jan 06, 2022 at 10:45 AM
Nick Eatman

A day after adding rookie linebacker Micah Parsons to the Reserved/COVID-19 list, two more starters were added on Thursday.

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown were the latest players to enter the protocol, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, who mentioned there could be more names added to the list.

McCarthy said the Cowboys have "a number of guys that are sick" but have not tested positive.

According to the NFL's guidelines, both Smith and Brown, along with Parsons, are all expected to miss the game in Philly, but should be able to return in time to play in next week's Wild Card round, which will be a home game anywhere from January 15-17.

For this week's game against the Eagles, Smith will likely be replaced at left tackle by Terence Steele, who has started five games at left tackle this year.

Anthony Brown's spot will probably be taken by Kelvin Joseph, who started two weeks ago in place of Jourdan Lewis.

As for inside linebacker, expect the Cowboys to use a rotation of Keanu Neal and Leighton Vander Esch along with Luke Gifford.

