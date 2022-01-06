Smith, Brown Added To COVID-19 List; Parsons Out

According to the NFL's guidelines, both Smith and Brown, along with Parsons, are all expected to miss the game in Philly, but should be able to return in time to play in next week's Wild Card round, which will be a home game anywhere from January 15-17.

For this week's game against the Eagles, Smith will likely be replaced at left tackle by Terence Steele, who has started five games at left tackle this year.

Anthony Brown's spot will probably be taken by Kelvin Joseph, who started two weeks ago in place of Jourdan Lewis.