Snapper McQuaide Agrees; Reunites With Fassel

The Dallas Cowboys haven't turned to a long snapper other than L.P. Ladouceur since Bill Parcells was coaching the team.

But the team has agreed with Jake McQuaide to a one-year contract, which would signal the end for the 40-year-old mainstay.

McQuaide had previously been with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams since he signed with the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He is a two-time Pro Bowler, earning the nod in 2016 and 2017. While Ladouceur was known for his steadiness and reliability, he only achieved one Pro Bowl (2014) in his 16 seasons with the team.

When Mike McCarthy brought in former Rams special coordinator John Fassel to be a part of his coaching staff after being hired as head coach, the team quickly signed Fassel's former kicker, Greg Zuerlein, to a guaranteed deal. Clearly, McCarthy and the front office trust Fassel's judgement concerning his former players as McQuaide played under Fassel for seven seasons.

Long snapper is a position that front offices and coaching staffs prefer to not have to think about once they have signed one. Ladouceur provided that for the Cowboys. Ideally, his replacement produces a similarly small number of headlines.