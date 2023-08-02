Training Camp | 2023

Presented by

Solari discusses growing OL opportunities at camp

Aug 02, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Solari-discusses-growing-OL-opportunities-at-camp-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. — Early on in training camp, a lot of eyes are honed in on the offensive line group with so many storylines circulating about almost every start up front.

Whether it's Zack Martin's holdout, Tyron Smith's durability, Terence Steele's return from injury or Tyler Smith's second season looming, there are a lot of different talking points surrounding the wall up front and it is a challenge that offensive line coach Mike Solari has taken head on.

In his first season back in Dallas, Solari has been encouraged with the buy-in and leadership from the group up front and how they have developed in his short time in the building.

"I'm just looking forward to working with and developing this offensive line," Solari said. "It's a very good group of men. They have great leadership within the group. It's exciting. I think we're gonna have something special."

Six-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin has still not arrived in Oxnard, but for Solari, he sees it as an opportunity for a guy outside the top-five to make his mark.

"We want Zack here, but it's part of the business," he said. "It gives another man an opportunity to get reps in practice and develop. They're all competing and working hard. The best five will start, and they'll define that role. It's a good group."

Terence Steele surprised just about everyone around the franchise when he was cleared in time to participate in training camp less than eight months after tearing his ACL and MCL, which Solari conveys as a testament to his determination off the field.

"It's unbelievable in the sense of his dedication, his passion and his work ethic," he said. "The grit that he's come along and developed and [he's] put himself in position off of that injury. He's worked hard with great dedication and great leadership."

Eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith hasn't played a full season since 2015, and after playing in just four games last season, questions about his durability have rightfully grown to a deafening level.

However, when asked if he could last a full season, Solari is confident in his starting left tackle.

"Absolutely," he said. "Tyron's a pro, not only on the field but off the field. His preparation, he's a great leader of men. You can sense his work ethic in practice. Injuries are a part of the game, but we're counting on him being a part of every game."

Tyler Smith stepped in and provided needed help at left tackle last season when Tyron Smith went down in the preseason, but Solari likes the second-year Tulsa product to hone in on his natural position ahead of year No. 2.

"Right now, he's locking in at the left guard spot," Solari said. "Absolutely he can play both, he's a talented football player, but we want him locking in at that left guard spot so he can master the fundamentals with the center, with the tackle and keep ascending as an offensive lineman. It's exciting, he can play four positions."

With or without Zack Martin, Solari will trot out his starting offensive line for the first time next Saturday when the Cowboys take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game of the year.

Related Content

news

Mick Shots: Whole Lot Of Shakin' Camping Out

With two padded practices in the books, there's plenty to talk about in his weekly Mick Shots, including two-point perfection, Turpin gaining trust, Tyron's words and a final touching tribute.

news

Dak Prescott reveals biggest hurdle for Cowboys, says 2023 is Super Bowl or bust: 'It always is'

It's no secret the Cowboys are all-in on returning to the Super Bowl in 2023, but their success will largely depend on a healthy Dak Prescott — who also has a chip on his shoulder.

news

The Blueprint: 2023 Cowboys Training Camp Hub

The inaugural and definitive tracker for the Cowboys training camp — news, notes and updates — so be sure to bookmark and visit it often!

news

Camp Battles: New Options on O-Line?

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

news

Jalen Brooks staying 'level-headed' during big camp run

Even though he has been one of the big early surprises at camp so far, seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks knows most of the work is ahead of him.

news

Mike McCarthy on Cowboys defensive line in 2023: 'Most depth I've ever had'

One look at the Cowboys defense and you'll instantly agree it's one of the best in the league, and it's proven itself to be as well, and the depth alone has Mike McCarthy beaming.

news

Ronald Jones 'disappointed, issues statement on NFL suspension

The decision was made by the NFL to suspend Ronald Jones for the first two games of the 2023 NFL season and, one day later, the veteran explained what occurred.

news

McCarthy downplays potential Zeke return

The odds of Ezekiel Elliott returning to Dallas remain on the table for Jerry Jones, but Mike McCarthy said on Tuesday that he's committed to the current RB room.

news

Practice Points: Dak, receivers connect in red zone

Tuesday's practice in pads saw a lot of goal-line and red-zone work and while the offense has the advantage, it showed as Dak and his receivers scored often.

news

Dowdle, now fully healthy, aiming to win RB2 spot

Fourth-year running back Rico Dowdle earned praise from Mike McCarthy during Monday's media availability, but the South Carolina product is just trying to stay consistent.

news

IMPACT: Ronald Jones suspension opens door for young Cowboys RBs

The two-game suspension handed down on veteran running back Ronald Jones might ultimately send shockwaves throughout the RB depth chart behind Tony Pollard.

Advertising