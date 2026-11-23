ARLINGTON, Texas – And on the ninth possession, the Cowboys shifted.

That would be the age-old Cowboys offensive line up-and-down at the line of scrimmage before the snap of the ball, these Cowboys celebrating a victory by honoring that unique move called the Landry Shift.

They did so on their own 35-yard line with but 31 seconds left in Sunday's noon start here at the AT&T, having accomplished exactly what they needed to do in Game 11 of the 2026 season. Exactly what they had to do to breathe life into this season on the brink, if winning the NFC East is still the goal.

Yep, they beat the erstwhile 1-8 Tennessee Titans, beat 'em relatively like a drum, just like they should have done. And what follows now are the most important numbers of the afternoon before 92,367, finally reclaiming home-field advantage when Cowboys fans didn't place financial gains over fan loyalty as they did the previous Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers in town:

First, Cowboys 51, Titans 30.

Secondly, 5-6, their current record, knowing they must do their level best to remain on the heels of the NFC East-leading New York Giants (6-3-1) if they are going to have a puncher's chance of remaining in this division race.

Lastly, the Cowboys realized after that 46-40 loss to the 49ers a week ago, if they were going to stay in the hunt, if they were going to avoid slip-sliding away, they would have to pull off this Thanksgiving Double, beating Tennessee for one straight to keep alive the chance of winning the elusive two straight on Thanksgiving Day by also beating the now 3-7 Eagles. Philadelphia, however, sent out a yellow caution flag Sunday by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 19-16, on this very Nov. 22 day that 63 years ago saw President John F. Kennedy cut down by an assassin's bullets in downtown Dallas.

Yep, sure is great the Cowboys have now scored 186 points in their past five games, that coming to an average of 36 points, while winning unfortunately just three of those five. The leaky defense is mostly responsible for the two losses, having given up a combined 79 points.

Also great that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, qualifying, as if he had to, NFL.com ranking him this week as the fifth-best QB in the NFL so far this season. He threw for 325 yards in this one, along with four more touchdown passes, giving him in the past two games 668 yards passing and nine touchdown tosses, plus running in another one himself from two yards out against the Titans.

Nearly unreal in those eight full possessions, aside from the Landry Shift series to kneel out the game, that the Cowboys scored points on every one of those: seven touchdowns and a Brandon Aubrey field goal from 49 yards out, along with an extra point from 48 yards following a Cowboys personal foul after scoring that sixth touchdown, calming some fans' growing anxiety.

Why, scoring on eight consecutive possessions in this one, and if we are allowed to tack on the final three full possessions in the fourth quarter of the loss to the 49ers, that would be scoring points on 11 consecutive possessions and 71 points combined.

The combination of CeeDee Lamb's 11 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown, along with George Pickens' seven catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, one of those catches mimicking a 31-yard twisting inflatable tube man act, totaled 18 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns. They simply destroyed the Titans' shell coverage scheme, this being the first time both produced 100-yard performances in the same game.

As for the defense, that's a third five-sack game in the past four, and another Pro Bowl performance from the Big Q, as Quinnen Williams finished with five tackles, two sacks, three TFLs, three QB hits, a pass defensed and the forced fumble, Markquese Bell eventually securing what looked like a hot potato bouncing around and returning the ball 70 yards to the Tennessee 15 to set up the Cowboys' seventh touchdown.

And get it, the Titans did score 30 points. But look, their final of four touchdowns was scored with but 31 seconds left in a 51-23 game. And the touchdown before that – leave it to the Cowboys defense, no matter who is calling the plays, to cough up another weird touchdown – Carnell Tate caught a relatively short pass while falling backwards to the ground, then got up with the Cowboys thinking they had touched him down. To their dismay, they had not, and Tate proceeded onward for a 59-yard TD, another "explosive" play the Cowboys have been trying to eliminate from their game all season long.

Though, with senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine taking over the play calling from defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the Cowboys did hold the Titans to just nine first-half points and only 102 yards. In fact, at one point in the game late in the second quarter with the Cowboys leading 27-6, the Titans had only gained two more total yards (52) than the Cowboys' assessed penalty yards (50).

But as saying prior to the game, Pettine was in a no-win situation, knowing no matter if the defense performed well there would be a qualifier attached. As in, well, the Cowboys were playing the Titans, followed now by the Eagles. What else would you expect? Again, get it, but until that goofy 59-yard touchdown completed with 7:19 left in the third quarter, the Titans' longest play of the game to that point was their very first one of the game, a Tony Pollard toss back to quarterback Cam Ward for a 22-yard completion to Chimere Dike.

That sure beat giving up those four touchdowns to San Francisco worth 235 yards just a week ago. So for the most part after the game, smiles all around, and that included Parker. He walked off the field past me wearing a well-deserved smile after what he had to go through personally with the play-calling stripped away from the first-year DC, certainly humbling.

Yet most reassuring, there was no huge Cowboys hoopla celebration afterward, knowing the Thanksgiving Double still is at hand, needing to win two straight for the first time since last Thanksgiving to inch their record up to a competitive 6-6.

"What's next? What do we got to do next?" head coach Brian Schottenheimer soberly said. "We performed well tonight, but we've got to turn it around in four days."

And Dak, with his sparkling numbers still bouncing around during his postgame media session like jelled Thanksgiving cranberry sauce, knew this win would mean little if the Cowboys don't win the necessary two straight; if they don't arrive at Thanksgiving dinner 6-6; if they aren't eating dessert that night with the same number of wins as the Giants, 23-18 winners Sunday over Jacksonville.

So come Thanksgiving Day against the Eagles, sure won't matter this Cowboys offense Sunday scored on every possession, nor that they scored touchdowns on six consecutive possessions to open the game, the first time research could find they had done so since 1978; nor that the 91 points scored in a two-game span ties for the fourth most in franchise history and not since 1971 when they opened that Super Bowl-winning season with a 49-37 win over Buffalo and then a 42-7 win over Philadelphia, point totals only to be outdone that season with a Game 12 win over the Jets, 52-10.

And for sure, when the turkey is being carved up on Thursday, sure won't matter that this is Dak's fourth career game with five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing); nor his QB rating of 147.3 being the fourth highest of his career; nor his highest since the 2021 regular season finale at Philadelphia (151.8); nor tying his franchise record of 19 consecutive completions in a single game.

Nope, for Sunday what matters most to Schottenheimer is, "Getting the win. Getting the win is what matters the most."

Because he knows you can't win two straight if you don't win one straight, on top of the importance of winning two straight will be for this season.

"We're excited to get back to work and get ready for Philadelphia, division opponent," Schotty said, knowing, "we don't have time to pat ourselves on the back. We're just on to the next opponent."