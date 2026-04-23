Staff writers reveal annual Cowboys 7-Round Mock

With the NFL Draft finally among us, it's time for one final mock draft - this one a Cowboys' version.

The staff writers at DallasCowboys.com have detailed a full 7-round mock draft, highlighting only the eight Cowboys selections, including the two first-round picks scheduled for Thursday night.

The Cowboys are back with the No. 12 pick for the second year in a row but this time they've got No. 20, thanks to the Micah Parsons trade last fall.

This mock draft won't include trades, which we all know has become a staple of most teams, especially the Cowboys. But if they decided to stay put and select, here is what the writers think will go down.

Patrik Walker

1(12): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

1(20): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

3(92): Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

4(112): Mason Reiger, EDGE, Wisconsin

5(152): Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

5(177): Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

5(180): Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

7(218): Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Analysis: News of George Pickens being made to play under the franchise tag doesn't push me off rebuilding this defense with top picks. That's an issue for 2027, but I did use two picks on the fastest and most athletic WRs in the draft in Benson (a Junior Adams product, by the way) and the freakish Caldwell- in later rounds -- because even with Pickens, there's a need at WR4. Assuming a run on EDGE guys, and no Caleb Downs or Sonny Styles available, Delane is my future at CB, Allen my green dot LB.

Wheatley could surprise plenty as the free safety successor in Dallas, and don't sleep on Reiger being my steal of the draft in this haul. Mix in Casey's value and skill set to help figure out LT, and an athletic and very physical press corner in Jackson gives me a nice double dip at the position. I'd take this draft haul with a huge smile.

Tommy Yarrish

1(12): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

1(20): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

3(92): Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

4(112): Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

5(152): Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

5(177): Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

5(180): Keagen Trost, OL, Missouri

7(218): Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech

Analysis: NFL teams historically have drafted based on positional value, which is why I have Caleb Downs falling to Dallas in my mock draft. The Cowboys instantly get a plug-and-play defender who can strengthen the secondary from multiple spots and fix a lot of communication issues. They double down in the secondary with Hood at 20, who has strong press-man abilities and plays with more physicality in the run game than most in this class. Height and Elarms-Orr come in as potential early contributors in the front seven, but will need some time to accustomed to the NFL level.

On day 3, Dallas gets some depth on offense, adding Boerkircher who can block and give some in the receiving game too, a versatile, contested catch specialist in Cameron, and a position-flex offensive lineman in Trost, who can play tackle but will likely kick in to guard. Last but not least, the Cowboys double-dip at safety with Wisniewski, a tall and rangy safety that could help immediately on special teams.

Kyle Youmans

1(12): Jordan Tyson, WR, Arizona State

1(20): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

3(92): Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech

4(112): Bud Clark, S, TCU

5(152): Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

5(177): Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

5(180): Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

7(218): Ben Patterson, WR, UT-Permian Basin

Analysis: There has long been conversation around drafting best player available or draft by need. While Dallas could certainly use both of their first-round picks to fill needs on defense, there are plenty of scenarios where the best defensive players are off the board before their turn on the clock. If that's the case, it could be argued that wide receiver is an under-the-radar long-term need and the best player available at 12, making Jordan Tyson the pick.

However, after they spend the first pick on offense, expect most of the remaining draft capital to fill needs on the defensive side. Starting with both premium picks at 20 and 92 to fill some significant holes at cornerback and edge rusher.

Nick Eatman

1(12): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

1(20): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

3(92): Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

4(112): Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

5(152): Devin Moore, CB, Florida

5(177): Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU

5(180): Trey Moore, DE/LB, Texas

7(218): Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Analysis: I seriously don't think Downs will be there at No. 12 but since we're not trading in this exercise, I'll stick with it and maybe expect the Cowboys to move up a few slots in order to get him. If they move to No. 6, I see it being for Styles, but at No. 9 it's probably Downs or Delane. Give me the rangy, smart, playmaking safety who started for both Alabama and Ohio State. At No. 20, I toyed with the idea of Auburn's Kedric Faulk, but switched to Freeling. I think this team would love to get another option at offensive tackle and one that could solidify that spot.