Stephen Jones Says "Defense is Coming Around"

For a defense that ranks last in the NFL in points allowed, there's really only one direction the Cowboys can go.
Fortunately for chief operating officer Stephen Jones, he sees his defense doing just that.
While the team still allowed 31 points to the 0-5 Giants (27 on defense), Jones said there were things from Sunday's win that gives him optimism.
"I do think this defense is coming around," Jones said. "I felt like we made some strides last week. We did better against the run. We started off slow but we dialed it in, and held them to less than four yards a carry, which is always a goal."
Jones continues to point out the turnovers. The Cowboys are tied for last in the NFL with a -11 turnover margin.
"One of the things we just have to do is quit putting our defense in a bad spot," Jones said. "We had a couple of turnovers on our side of the field, which makes it very difficult for our defense. One of them was actually a pick-six."
The Cowboys face the Cardinals on Monday night. Kyler Murray leads an offense ranked 10th in the NFL, averaging just under 400 yards per game. But after that, the team faces two of the worst defenses in the league in Washington (ranked 32nd) and Philadelphia (ranked 28th)
Jones said the team is still sticking behind veteran defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, who made a change last week to move from the coaching booth to the sideline in an effort to help communication.
"It is a new system under Coach Nolan. I think our guys are grasping it," he said. "I think we're only getting better as the season goes, on top of the fact that we're going to get Leighton Vander Esch back, hopefully this week. I think he's got a great opportunity to work his way back."
Jones also pointed to veterans Sean Lee and Chido Awuzie to return to action in the near future and also pointed out Randy Gregory, who is eligible to play next week in Washington.
"I was just out at practice watching him … nothing's changed," Jones said of Gregory. "He's still special. He opened a lot of eyes out there. It was great to see him back."
