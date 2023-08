6 / 10

KaVontae Turpin, WR

Before the start of training camp, lying beneath all of the position battles was a quiet conversation around the fanbase about if it's worth it to keep KaVontae Turpin on the roster as purely a returner if he can't prove his offensive value and another capable returner in Deuce Vaughn now being on the roster. Well, you can put those questions aside after his start to camp. Turpin has rotated in with the first-team and excelled on his healthy amount of reps along with taking advantage of the end-arounds and plays designed for him to have the ball in his hands. An offense with the weapons already present plus Turpin could create a dangerous product in 2023.