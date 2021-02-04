Super Bowl Tale: More To Walls Than Picks

If you remember, Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson became irritated with Walls after a 24-20 loss to the Cardinals during that 1-15 season of 1989, yelling at him on the field after the game to get into the locker room while fraternizing with "the enemy," Phoenix wide receiver Roy Green. Walls, who passed through Plan B free agency unsigned in the spring of 1990, was then released but almost immediately signed by Parcells and the Giants.

Prior to New York and Walls playing the Cowboys for the first time in that 1990 season, he was quoted in the _New York Times_ saying, "I'm just trying to prove myself to this team. Bill Parcells is such a hard coach to please. You know how coaches are. Too much is not enough."

Well, after those nine years with the Cowboys, the final four losing seasons, the hometown kid from Richardson, Texas, who used to ride his bicycle to the Cowboys' nearby facility to catch a glimpse of practice by hoisting himself up on a fence, finds himself in Super Bowl XXV.

The Giants were leading 20-19. With 2:19 remaining, Buffalo had the ball first-and-10 at its own 10-yard line. The Bills were becoming known as the comeback kids. Kelly had moved his team to a third-and-inches at the 19 with 1:48 remaining. Running back Thurman Thomas would end up rushing for 135 yards in that game and gaining a combined 190.

Defensive coordinator Bill Belichick basically had the Giants defense playing nickel and dime all game, hoping to prevent big plays from the Buffalo no-huddle offense, meaning Walls spent almost the entire game playing safety, and as he pointed out, calling the defensive plays.

Thomas got the handoff going right, but cut back to his left. No Giants in the vicinity. At top speed, Thomas easily had the first down. Crossed the 30. Crossed the 35. And here came Walls from his safety position.

"So during that drive, the play, the handoff was easy to see," Walls said. "We only had one defensive lineman in the game, so when the handoff was made the hole was easy to see. We only had three down players and only one was a D-Lineman.

"So he's coming right at me, I saw it right away. … He had already crossed the line of scrimmage. I was coming up, and according to Thurman Thomas – I talked to him like 10 years after this play – he said he never saw me. … He didn't expect me to be there because he knew the defense we would be in. It's a cover 2. He's thinking once I get past those linebackers, my eyes are going to where I can score a touchdown."

When watching the replay of the game, Belichick was right. If Walls does not make the tackle, chances are Thomas is going all the way, and certainly closer than the 29-yard line the Bills ended up at for Norwood's field-goal attempt with eight seconds remaining.

"He covered that ground quickly," Walls recalled. "Next thing I know, he's on me, and I make a pretty unspectacular tackle. Parcells was asked what would happened if Everson Walls missed that play, 'Do you think (safety) Myron Guyton would have caught him?'

"And he said, 'Yes, maybe in the parking lot.'"

And Belichick would go even further after the game, saying, "That was the play of the game."

Sure was, something Walls should be known for.

But unfortunately for those researching the official NFL play-by-play of that Super Bowl, when you scroll down to that play, the one where Thomas is credited with a 22-yard gain to the Bills' 41 with 1:20 left in the game, well, the tackle was credited to a Giants player who was nowhere near the tackle, No. 58 Carl Banks.

Instead of No. 28, Everson Walls.