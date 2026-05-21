Tape Talk: How Dee Winters' film shows his fit in Cowboys' defense

Winters measures in at 5'11, 227 pounds. That's not necessarily the biggest frame for a linebacker, but plays like this are where you can see some of the advantages of that paying off.

When big offensive linemen get to the second level, they usually win as soon as they engage with their target because anybody who is going to be back there (linebackers, safeties, corners) are typically smaller, lighter bodies which makes it easier for the linemen to do their job. Where Winters and players of those positions have an advantage is being able to have the speed and agility to get away from getting caught up in a block.

Winters is able to do that on this play, running right to his gap before the lineman can get in a position to make a play on him. From the jump when you watch Winters' head, you can see that it doesn't move much (if at all) and his eyes are concentrated on the running back from the snap to when he makes the tackle. Once he's past the lineman and into his gap, it's just him and the running back, who looks to try and dive under Winters but it looked like did his part to make sure he didn't get too much extra yardage in doing so.