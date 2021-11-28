#DALvsNO

Terence Steele (COVID Protocols) Out Thursday

Nov 28, 2021 at 10:45 AM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Starting offensive tackle Terence Steele will not play Thursday at New Orleans due to COVID-19 protocols, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Steele has been a starter for the past 10 games, including seven at right tackle, most recently last Thursday's 36-33 overtime loss to the Raiders. He started three games at left tackle earlier this month for an injured Tyron Smith, who returned to the lineup last Thursday.

With Steele on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, La'el Collins is the likely starter at right tackle against the Saints. Collins has made three starts at right tackle since returning from a six-game NFL suspension. He also substituted for three plays in the Raiders game.

