Terence Steele, Cowboys agree to terms on deal

FRISCO, Texas — You can go ahead and pencil in Terence Steele for the foreseeable future, the starting right tackle of the Dallas Cowboys having agreed to terms to stick around beyond the coming 2023 regular season. Steele, a restricted free agent, signed his tender in April to guarantee his stay for at least one more season, but that's now been extended.

He and the Cowboys are working to finalize the terms on a long-term deal that extends five years for upwards of $86.8 million — with $50 million guaranteed.

An undrafted free agent in 2020, the former Texas Tech standout remained in his home state by signing with the Cowboys and went on to climb the roster ranks to become the starter on the right edge of the offensive line — replacing La'el Collins, who was released in 2022.

He joins a spree of recent preseason deals that have been awarded by the Cowboys including, Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin and Malik Hooker.

Steele has proven himself a more-than-capable RT1 in the NFL, and has returned from a torn ACL suffered in late December that ended his season. Things look promising, considering Steele has long returned to practice and looked exceptionally healthy in doing so.

"I feel really strong. Feels like any other camp," said Steele this summer.

He also stated it feels as if he "never got hurt" as he continues to perform well in practices.

In his absence this offseason, the Cowboys have tried a myriad of OL combinations at right tackle that include Tyron Smith, Matt Waletzko (now waived) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (signed this offseason) — as they work to determine who can play where — but Steele has officially returned to his role as starting RT following activation from the teams PUP (physically unable to perform) list.