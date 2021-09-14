Terence Steele Expected To Start At Right Tackle

Steele, second-year veteran, started 14 games at right tackle last year as an undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech. Collins missed the entire season with a hip injury that required surgery last fall.

Right guard Zack Martin started the other two games at right tackle in 2020, but with Collins currently suspended, Jones said the team was reluctant to move Martin back to tackle, which would require two position switches on the starting line.

Jones said the club also has confidence in Steele, who competed with veteran Ty Nsekhe for the backup swing tackle job in preseason.