The Beauty Of The Cowboys' "No Ego" Offense

Week 3 was Dalton Schultz's turn, as he juked his way past Eagles defenders for two touchdowns in a thorough beating of a division rival.

It's a remarkable amount of talent for one offense. Perhaps even more remarkable is the way the Cowboys have seemed to channel it all into one purpose.

"As I've continued to say, we don't have an ego," said Dak Prescott. "We don't have it individually, but we've allowed it to come together and to be one ego -- one ego as this offense."

That's a good quote, and it's something every quarterback in the league would probably tell reporters. But even if you don't take Prescott's words at face value, the evidence is all around him.

In the time since Cooper blew up for 139 yards against Tampa Bay, he's managed a mere six catches for 50 yards against the last two opponents. As per usual, it's not an issue that's ever seemed to bother him.

"I never felt like I needed a lot of touches anyway," Cooper said. "I remember when I first got to Alabama and even in high school I could make a lot out of a little bit."

Pressed about it a bit further, Cooper spoke more plainly.

"That would be very selfish, complaining about the ball when you won by 20 points," he said.

It hardly seems like that should be groundbreaking, but it truly seems to be. Football players – especially professionals – are competitive to their very core, and tend to want a hand in delivering the all-important win.

That hasn't seemed like an issue for anyone in this building. Much like Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott has been asked often this season about Pollard's expanding role and has been unwavering in his response.

"I think we feed off each other. We keep each other fresh," he said last week. "I mean I think just all together, we want to see the best for each other. So we're going to do everything we can to push each other, to challenge each other, to make each other better."

Again, it could possibly be considered lip service, but who could argue with the results so far? The Cowboys are averaging 30 points per game, and all the main components have had a hand in that. And, with the focus being placed on them, the field is opening up for even more plays to be made.

"We have an offense that, pick who you want to guard and the other guys are going to get open, as well," Schultz said. "I mean obviously it's a big product of who we have here and how many weapons we have."

Prescott should know a few things about chemistry. He's been the quarterback of some special teams – from the 2014 Mississippi State squad that achieved the No. 1 ranking in college football for the first time in school history, to his first Cowboys team, which won 13 games just two years later.

It's telling then, that he singled this group out among the others.

"I've played on some good teams with some great people in there, but this is by far the most unselfish group there is," he said.