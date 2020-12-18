The Big Play CeeDee Lamb Wishes He Had Back

#SFvsDAL

FRISCO, Texas – CeeDee Lamb's toughest critic is himself.

The rookie wide receiver aspires to be great, and he believes he's gotten better in Year 1 with the Cowboys.

"I've definitely improved on my route running and decision making," Lamb said. "…Also letting the game come to me and not trying to rush to get the game or have everything in my control."

But there are plays Lamb wishes he had back.

One in particular?

The 55-yard Hail Mary attempt that slipped through his hands just before halftime of the Cowboys' 34-17 loss to the Ravens on Dec. 8. At the time, the Cowboys were trailing 17-10 on the road.

A spectacular touchdown, diving through half-a-dozen Baltimore defenders, might have been a huge momentum shift.

"When I missed the Hail Mary, it was just like, 'Wow, I could have brought that in,'" he said. "It would have been a touchdown. Who knows what the momentum would have been like after the game? It could have been a game-changer. I think of things like that.

"I'm probably my biggest critic. Anything anyone else thinks, I've probably already thought of it before. I'm just looking to be better. If the opportunity comes up next time, I'll be sure to come up with it."

In hindsight, Lamb made an impressive move just getting himself in position to have a chance at that play.

He's being tough on himself, but that's a sign of a young player with high standards.

"Honestly, I feel like if everyone has the same drive of wanting to be the best, I don't think there's many things that can knock you off course," he said. "I'm not going to have every game a great game, but I look to make as big of an impact with my opportunities as much as possible."

