Tipped or not, Dak, Cowboys want to reduce INTs

Jul 18, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – With any team, any offense, in any season, taking care of the football is one of the most important aspects that correlates to winning and losing.

Last season, the Cowboys finished with 12 wins in the regular season, but did so despite Dak Prescott's 15 interceptions, which led the NFL. And to think, he also missed four starts in the middle of the season.

Cutting down the picks this year is once again a big goal for the offense, which will now have Brian Schottenheimer as the offensive coordinator and head coach Mike McCarthy calling the plays.

On July 8, Dak spoke about the picks during his annual youth camp at The Star. While there were actual reports that stated Dak made a claim to not have 10 interceptions this year, the quarterback was actually quoted in reference to "tipped" interceptions. More than a few of the picks last year were a result of his receivers and tight ends failing to make the catch and ended up with an interception, including the overtime loss to the Jaguars that ended with a pick-six.

Dak said he believes having a better understanding between the quarterback and his receivers this year will cut down on interceptions overall, especially ones off deflections.

"Do I blame those receivers, no," Prescott said. "Mike does an amazing job (with the receivers). They know where the hell to be, why to be and when they're getting looked at. That's going to be a big jump, I think. We won't have those tipped interceptions this year."

Prescott and the Cowboys will begin a new season next week when they depart for training camp in Oxnard, Calif. on July 24.

