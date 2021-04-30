Trading Within NFC East Has Worked Out Before

So the Cowboys made a deal with their division rivals, allowing the Eagles the chance to land Heisman Trophy winner DaVonta Smith.
All Philly was trying to do was jump the Giants at No. 11, and knew Dallas didn't want a receiver there. Sometimes you have to work with a rival just to beat out another rival.
But while some Cowboys fans can't understand the thought of trading within the division, it's certainly happened in the past.
In fact, the Cowboys have landed some Pro Bowlers, including a Hall of Famer, based off a trade within the NFC East.
Here are some notable division trades:
- In 1975, the Cowboys sent quarterback Craig Morton to the Giants in exchange for the No. 2 overall pick. They used that selection to take Randy White, who became one of the greatest players in franchise history and was a Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame player. Morton didn't last long with the Giants and eventually faced the Cowboys in the Super Bowl two years later as a member of the Broncos.
- In 1977, the Cowboys traded Pro Bowl guard John Niland at the end of his career to the Eagles for a third-round pick. The team drafted Tony Hill to complement Drew Pearson at the wide receiver position. Hill made three Pro Bowls and still ranks among the leaders in franchise history in catches and yards.
- In 1996, the Cowboys moved out of the first round, sending their pick to Washington in exchange for second- and third-round picks. The team drafted Kavika Pittman and Clay Shiver with those two picks.
- The Cowboys moved up in the 1997 draft to take David LaFleur, sending a few picks to Philadelphia to get the LSU tight end with the 22nd pick.
- In 2005, the Cowboys moved around in the middle of the draft to acquire a fourth-round pick from the Eagles for the chance to draft Chris Canty.
- The Cowboys traded out of the first round in 2007 with the Browns, but then jumped back in after trading with the Eagles to draft Anthony Spencer with the 26th overall pick.
- In 2010, after the Cowboys already landed Dez Bryant in the first, they made a trade with the Eagles to move up to 55 and get Sean Lee. The Cowboys gave their original second and a fourth to get Lee.
- In 2014, the Cowboys traded up in the second round with Washington to land DeMarcus Lawrence. They sent a second and third-round pick to get the 34th overall pick.
- In 2021, the Cowboys moved back from 10 to 12 in a trade with the Eagles to take Penn State LB Micah Parsons. The Cowboys also acquired a third-round pick in the deal.