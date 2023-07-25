Trevon Diggs signs 5-year extension over $100M

OXNARD, Calif. — Fourth-year cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys have signed to a five-year extension worth up to $100 million, sources confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Trevon Diggs becomes the first of a large handful of Cowboys young talents to sign a long-term extension as CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, Terence Steele and others remain in conversations about deals.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in early June that the franchise was hoping to get at least one extension done before the start of training camp, and the front office – along with Diggs – was able to cash in right at the buzzer.

"Timing has to be right for those guys and right for us," Jones said in June. That time finally came on Tuesday for one of the top corners in the league.

Diggs, who has 17 career interceptions in three seasons, is entering the final season of his rookie deal, but now gets his huge payday that will go into effect in the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old becomes the fourth-highest paid cornerback in the NFL in terms of total contract value behind just Denzel Ward, Marshon Lattimore and Marlon Humphrey. He becomes the highest-paid defensive back in franchise history with Tuesday's agreement.