Trevon Diggs signs 5-year extension over $100M

Jul 25, 2023 at 02:15 PM
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

OXNARD, Calif. — Fourth-year cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys have signed to a five-year extension worth up to $100 million, sources confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Trevon Diggs becomes the first of a large handful of Cowboys young talents to sign a long-term extension as CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, Terence Steele and others remain in conversations about deals.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in early June that the franchise was hoping to get at least one extension done before the start of training camp, and the front office – along with Diggs – was able to cash in right at the buzzer.

"Timing has to be right for those guys and right for us," Jones said in June. That time finally came on Tuesday for one of the top corners in the league.

Diggs, who has 17 career interceptions in three seasons, is entering the final season of his rookie deal, but now gets his huge payday that will go into effect in the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old becomes the fourth-highest paid cornerback in the NFL in terms of total contract value behind just Denzel Ward, Marshon Lattimore and Marlon Humphrey. He becomes the highest-paid defensive back in franchise history with Tuesday's agreement.

The signing locks in Diggs as the franchise boundary corner with the opportunity available to also lock in Stephon Gilmore following the 2023-24 season. The one-two punch has been regarded as one of the top cornerback duos in the NFL ahead of the season.

news

5 Takes: Talking points from opening training camp press conference

Five TakesZack Martin, Tony Pollard and the kicker competition highlights the talking points from the opening training camp press conference.

news

The Blueprint: 2023 Cowboys training camp hub

The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.

news

Overshown sees opportunity to start in rookie season

Despite it being his rookie season, third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown is vying to become a major contributor in year one.

news

Cowboys sign ex-USFL standout to training camp roster

In their search for depth at cornerback depth, the Cowboys reached back into the USFL pool to sign cornerback Josh Butler to the training camp roster.

news

Cowboys to test Aubrey, Vizcaino in training camp but 'all options are open'

Brandon Aubrey and Tristan Vizcaino get the first crack at the Cowboys kicker competition, but they'll be under a microscope as the team works to ensure they've fixed the need.

news

Jones on Zack Martin's situation: 'He's in our plans'

Training camp is underway but in the opening press conference, Jerry Jones declined to comment on Zack Martin's contract but added that he remains in the 'plans.'

news

Gallup is 'mentally 100%' at start of Cowboys camp

It was evident Michael Gallup wasn't himself when he returned from a torn ACL in 2022, despite some flashes, but all signs point to the veteran having returned to top form.

news

Jayron Kearse wants defense to 'think greatness' going into training camp

Going into his third season with the Cowboys, safety Jayron Kearse has high expectations for what the defense can accomplish in 2023.

news

Cowboys arrive in Oxnard, 'ready to build' for 2023

Training camp will soon get underway for the Cowboys, who arrived on Monday in Oxnard, and they've stacked pieces that they hope will help them finally turn the corner in January.

news

2023 Training Camp Preview Now Available

Featuring Micah Parsons on the cover, the 2023 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Training Camp Preview is now available.

news

Full Training Camp Practice Schedule Announced

Check out the full day-by-day practice schedule at training camp, which will begin on July 24 in Oxnard, Calif, which will host the Cowboys' camp for the 17th time.

