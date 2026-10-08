Tyler Smith officially activated from IR for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

FRISCO, Texas — Tyler Smith is back. The All-Pro left guard was forced to sit out the first four games of the 2026 season on injured reserve due to a thumb injury suffered in training camp that ultimately required surgery to repair, costing him the first quarter of the season.
Smith's 21-day practice window was activated on Monday, giving him a short week of practice to potentially prepare to make his return in the Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Cowboys made it clear — both head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner and general manager Jerry Jones — the Smith was given a green light medically, and that the team would let him decide if his thumb felt comfortable and good to go after a week of practice.
It does, and Smith has made his decision: he will suit up against the Buccaneers.
In a corresponding move, the team has waived running back Emari Demercado.
"He's ready to play," Jones told 105.3 the Fan on Wednesday afternoon, and Smith was later labeled a full participant in the team's mock game. "He can play, and I mean play at that level that we used to see him right now."
That is very good news for Dallas because despite the solid play of backup guard T.J. Bass, there was and is simply no replacing what Smith brings to the table — both as a pass protector of Dak Prescott and a run blocker for Javonte Williams.
"I just think it's a huge success," said Cowboys chief operating officer and co-owner Stephen Jones to 105.3 the Fan on Tuesday. "We were gonna hit on Javonte [Williams] and the success he's had getting the ball into the end zone, and [Smith] is a big additive to what we do in there. I love T.J. Bass, but we're talking about a guy who's an All-Pro.
".. [And] a guy like Tyler Smith is gonna give you that extra second to make [plays downfield]."
Currently back at .500 with a 2-2 record on the heels of righting their Rio wrongs by completing their comeback win against the Houston Texans on Sunday, having Smith back on the field greatly increases their odds of pushing toward 3-2 heading into a much-needed mini-bye following a grueling three-game gauntlet.