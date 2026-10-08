Tyler Smith officially activated from IR for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

"He's ready to play," Jones told 105.3 the Fan on Wednesday afternoon, and Smith was later labeled a full participant in the team's mock game. "He can play, and I mean play at that level that we used to see him right now."

That is very good news for Dallas because despite the solid play of backup guard T.J. Bass, there was and is simply no replacing what Smith brings to the table — both as a pass protector of Dak Prescott and a run blocker for Javonte Williams.

"I just think it's a huge success," said Cowboys chief operating officer and co-owner Stephen Jones to 105.3 the Fan on Tuesday. "We were gonna hit on Javonte [Williams] and the success he's had getting the ball into the end zone, and [Smith] is a big additive to what we do in there. I love T.J. Bass, but we're talking about a guy who's an All-Pro.

".. [And] a guy like Tyler Smith is gonna give you that extra second to make [plays downfield]."