Tyron's Status For Rest of Season is "Big Question"

FRISCO, Texas – Despite playing over 80 snaps last week in the loss to the Browns, left tackle Tyron Smith apparently had a big setback that has caused him to miss two straight days of practice.
Smith is not only expected to miss Sunday's game against the Giants, but the Cowboys are fearing it could be much longer, if not the rest of the season. On Thursday, multiple reports hinted that Smith could require surgery and possibly head to injured reserve for the rest of the year.
"Right now, it's a big, big question. All things are on the table," Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on Thursday. "We have to look at Tyron's best interest for his career. He's been battling this. He's everything you want in a man. He's everything you want in a left tackle."
Smith was able to play Week 1 against the Rams, but sat out the next two games with the neck issue. He returned last week against the Browns and played the entire game at left tackle as the Cowboys found themselves trying to rally in the fourth quarter. Smith was one of four players on the offense that played in all 82 snaps.
"Of course, he wants to be out there helping his teammates," Jones said of Smith. "But it seems like it's one foot forward, and two steps back so far with that injury that he's fighting. We'll have to really look at that over the coming days and work with Tyron, work with the doctors and decide what's in his best interest."
If Smith ends up needing surgery, it would be the scond offensive tackle to do so for the Cowboys this season. Just this week, right tackle La'el Collins underwent surgery on his hip and will miss the rest of the season.
So what's next at offensive tackle for the Cowboys?
Regardless of Smith's long-term status, he won't be playing this week against New York. That would likely mean Brandon Knight, who finished last week at right tackle, could slide over to the left side again. Options at right tackle include Terence Steele, along with newly-acquired tackles Jordan Mills and Greg Senat.
Stephen Jones did mention that veteran Cam Erving is "real close to being back." He has been on IR since suffering a sprained MCL in the first game of the season.
