#ATLvsDAL

Tyron's Status; 'Selected Reps' For Zeke, Vets

Nov 10, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Tyron’s-Status;-‘Selected-Reps’-For-Zeke,-Vets-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have been steadfast in their claim that Tyron Smith's bone spur issue in his ankle is not something they are concerned about as a long-term problem, but the All-Pro left tackle's timetable for return is still up in the air.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday morning ahead of the day's practice that Smith would be in the rehab group, meaning he will not practice with the team. McCarthy then made a point to say that Smith had "made progress" with injury.

Regardless of Smith's availability, the Cowboys will need their veteran stars to play at a high level against Atlanta in order to bounce back from Sunday's disappointing loss to the Broncos. But according to McCarthy, some of those veterans also need their body to rest in order to achieve that level for the rest of the season.

Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Amari Cooper (hamstring), Zack Martin, and Randy Gregory (knee) are all part of what McCarthy referred to as the "veteran Wednesday group." According to the head coach, that means the starting running back, wide receiver, right guard, and defensive end will all participate in Wednesday's practice, but they will have "selected reps" compared to the other players on the team who will have no limitations in the practice. 

McCarthy confirmed that monitoring the practice reps of key veterans has been the plan all season.

"It's something that I've always been aware of," McCarthy said. "That's why you pay attention to the statistics. You're aware of play time over a player's career. Those are the things you talk about a lot with the training and the strength and conditioning staff."

The schedule finds the Cowboys having to play three games in 12 days starting this Sunday.

Related Content

news

5 Bucks: Is There A Blueprint? 4th-Down Gambles?

This week's 5 Bucks focus on finding a blueprint to beat the Cowboys and why Mike McCarthy should hold off on as many fourth-down risks.
news

3 & Out: The 'Blueprint' For Bouncing Back

Credit Denver for a great performance Sunday, but there's also a blueprint for the Cowboys to bounce back.
news

Greg Zuerlein Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Cowboys placed Greg Zuerlein on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, which means they'll need to add a kicker this week for depth heading into Sunday's game.
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Falcons

The Cowboys and Falcons enter Sunday's game after opposite outcomes last week. Here are the top storylines for both teams as the Cowboys look to rebound against an Atlanta team that picked up a big division win.
news

Jerry Jones: Odd To See Rules Reward 'Bad Plays'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said it's rare to find rules that reward teams for making a "bad play."
news

What Can Be Learned From Denver's Game Plan?

Whatever worked for the Broncos' defense on Sunday, the Cowboys can expect to see it from future opponents. Are they up for that challenge?
news

Jerry Addresses Tyron's Injury, Left Tackle Position 

Cowboys owner/GM doesn't anticipate Tyron Smith having a long-term issue with his ankle. 
news

Signs Point To Michael Gallup Returning This Week

The Cowboys could've used more playmakers in Sunday's loss to the Broncos. So it seems like a good time to get another one back in the mix as Michael Gallup is set to return.
Advertising