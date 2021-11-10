Tyron's Status; 'Selected Reps' For Zeke, Vets

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have been steadfast in their claim that Tyron Smith's bone spur issue in his ankle is not something they are concerned about as a long-term problem, but the All-Pro left tackle's timetable for return is still up in the air.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday morning ahead of the day's practice that Smith would be in the rehab group, meaning he will not practice with the team. McCarthy then made a point to say that Smith had "made progress" with injury.