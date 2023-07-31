Training Camp | 2023

Tyron Smith back to LT in Cowboys camp: 'I'm back to comfortable'

Jul 31, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

OXNARD, Calif. — It looks as if things are beginning to settle across the offensive line for the Dallas Cowboys, despite the current absence of Zack Martin due to a contractual rift. When Martin returns it'll be plug-and-play at right guard, and with Terence Steele reclaiming the role of starting right tackle, Tyron Smith is once again manning his familiar spot as starting left tackle.

For the eight-time Pro Bowler who finished the 2022 season at right tackle due to a torn ACL having been suffered by Steele, flipping back to the opposite side feels like home sweet home.

"I'm back [to being] comfortable," said Smith. "I've been playing left for a long time. I'm just back to my normal spot and I'm knocking the rust off right now."

It was Martin who helped him acclimate quickly to a role he hadn't taken reps in since he was a rookie in 2011.

"What made it comfortable was playing next to Zack [Martin]," Smith said. "He made it very comfortable for me. We worked after practice and got it right towards the end of the year."

That said, nothing will ever feel as cozy as protecting Dak Prescott's blindside.

And with his move back to LT1, former first-round pick Tyler Smith returns to left guard. It's where the latter took the entirety of his reps in training camp one year ago prior to the elder Smith going down with injury.

"It's the first week, and we've got to get on the same page together, but we're getting there," said Smith of building combo block chemistry with the former Tulane standout.

"Zack and Terence got their own thing, and me and Tyler gotta get our own thing going on our side," he said. "The more we work, the more comfortable we get with each other and the work will speak for itself."

The main mission for Smith (the one with four All-Pro nods) is to remain healthy, something that hasn't been the case in recent seasons. Having not been available for an entire season since 2015, Smith went on to miss 13 regular season games in 2022 before returning to help save the day (along with Jason Peters) at right tackle.

"I'm concentrating on the small things and getting the work I need, and getting the work after practice to stay on track and stay healthy on the field," said Smith. " … I gotta take care of my body. As you get older, you've gotta listen to your body more and take care of it. … Not changing anything up.

"Just paying more attention to the body."

Smith is entering his 13th year in the league, and he's working hard to make it not only his best one to date, but also one of his healthiest.

