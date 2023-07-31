Tyron Smith back to LT in Cowboys camp: 'I'm back to comfortable'

It was Martin who helped him acclimate quickly to a role he hadn't taken reps in since he was a rookie in 2011.

"What made it comfortable was playing next to Zack [Martin]," Smith said. "He made it very comfortable for me. We worked after practice and got it right towards the end of the year."

That said, nothing will ever feel as cozy as protecting Dak Prescott's blindside.

And with his move back to LT1, former first-round pick Tyler Smith returns to left guard. It's where the latter took the entirety of his reps in training camp one year ago prior to the elder Smith going down with injury.

"It's the first week, and we've got to get on the same page together, but we're getting there," said Smith of building combo block chemistry with the former Tulane standout.

"Zack and Terence got their own thing, and me and Tyler gotta get our own thing going on our side," he said. "The more we work, the more comfortable we get with each other and the work will speak for itself."

The main mission for Smith (the one with four All-Pro nods) is to remain healthy, something that hasn't been the case in recent seasons. Having not been available for an entire season since 2015, Smith went on to miss 13 regular season games in 2022 before returning to help save the day (along with Jason Peters) at right tackle.

"I'm concentrating on the small things and getting the work I need, and getting the work after practice to stay on track and stay healthy on the field," said Smith. " … I gotta take care of my body. As you get older, you've gotta listen to your body more and take care of it. … Not changing anything up.

"Just paying more attention to the body."