Tyron Smith To Have Season-Ending Surgery

FRISCO, Texas — Left tackle Tyron Smith is expected to undergo season-ending surgery next week for a neck injury that has sidelined him for two of the Cowboys' first four games, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Friday.

"This is a correctable situation. He obviously will not be available the rest of the season," McCarthy said. "That's something that's been determined and I think clearly the focus is on him personally.

"My understanding is it's something that he's been dealing with for some time. I've been told that it's a correctable surgery, that if he doesn't have the surgery he just would continue to deal with this in a manner of how this season has gone. This is something that needs to be done."