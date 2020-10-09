#NYGvsDAL

Tyron Smith To Have Season-Ending Surgery

Oct 09, 2020 at 10:45 AM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas — Left tackle Tyron Smith is expected to undergo season-ending surgery next week for a neck injury that has sidelined him for two of the Cowboys' first four games, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Friday.

"This is a correctable situation. He obviously will not be available the rest of the season," McCarthy said. "That's something that's been determined and I think clearly the focus is on him personally.

"My understanding is it's something that he's been dealing with for some time. I've been told that it's a correctable surgery, that if he doesn't have the surgery he just would continue to deal with this in a manner of how this season has gone. This is something that needs to be done."

Smith missed Weeks 2 and 3 against the Falcons and Seahawks with the neck issue. He returned for all 82 offensive snaps against Cleveland last Sunday but has not practiced this week.

With Smith and starting right tackle La'el Collins (hip), McCarthy said the team has been working different combinations in practice but did not disclose how the offense will proceed at the tackle spots Sunday against the Giants.

Brandon Knight and Terence Steele started at left and right tackle, respectively, in two games without both Smith and Collins in the lineup this season. Collins has been on injured reserve all season with a hip injury requiring surgery this week, and he is also expected to miss the rest of the season, according to reports.

