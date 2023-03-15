Tyron Smith to Return in 2023 on Restructured Deal 

FRISCO, Texas – After some heavy speculation over the last few months about Tyron Smith's future with the Cowboys, it was at least solidified on Wednesday, the first day of the NFL free-agent signing period.

That's when the Cowboys reworked Smith's contract, allowing him to stay with the team for the 2023 season, which is the final year of his deal that he signed back in 2014.

An eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith agreed to lower his base salary from the $13.6 million that was scheduled. However, the language of the deal stipulates that Smith can earn even more than the $13.6 figure depending on play-time incentives.

Right now, the Cowboys have some questions to answer at the tackle position, with Smith now coming back, Terence Steele returning from injury and getting issued a restricted free agent tender, and then Tyler Smith, who has the ability to play either guard or tackle. Throw in some young tackles such as Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball, and the Cowboys will have plenty of depth at tackle next season.

Of course, Tyron Smith is the only one of that group that is a candidate to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When healthy, which hasn't always been the case in the last few seasons, Smith still has shown the ability to play at a high-level.

He suffered a torn hamstring just before the start of the 2022 season and it appeared he might miss the entire year. Instead, he not only came back in December, but volunteered to move to right tackle to replace Steele, who went down with an injury on Dec. 4.

Smith is a more natural left tackle, having played there for 10 of his 12 pro seasons. He made the Pro Bowl seven straight years from 2013-19, and then returned to the Pro Bowl in 2021.