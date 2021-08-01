Updates: Status Of Amari Cooper & Tank Lawrence

8:11 a.m. - Head coach Mike McCarthy didn't sound too worried about Dak Prescott's shoulder strain, which emerged as a big story on Wednesday. During his radio hit on 105.3 "The Fan" Thursday morning, McCarthy reiterated that mindset, but said he won't be throwing for a little bit.

"It's minor. I saw him (this morning)," McCarthy said. "I don't know if you put him in a limited category. He'll do all the run-game stuff and all the footwork stuff. But we've got to shut him down from throwing for a few days."

The Cowboys have another padded practice on Thursday before a day off Friday. They will have a couple more practices this weekend, but it's unlike Prescott will be cleared to throw until next week. The Cowboys travel to Canton, Ohio on Wednesday, Aug. 4, but it's unlikely Prescott will play in that game, making it possible that he doesn't even make the trip. But no details have been announced on the players going to or playing in Canton.