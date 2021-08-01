Updates: Status Of Amari Cooper & Tank Lawrence

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number
Aug. 1 Updates
1:53 p.m. – Wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence have yet to be activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, but head coach Mike McCarthy likes the progress they're making.
"They're both in really good shape," McCarthy said. "Amari, he looks great. Everything's been extremely positive from the strength staff. I know him and (athletic trainers) Britt (Brown) and Jim (Maurer) were trying to talk about a potential timeline of when he thinks he'll come off of PUP. We're still working through that. His weight is as low as it's been since I've worked with him. He looks great.
"And D-Law, same deal. He's in tremendous shape. Those timelines will be discussed here probably in about a week."
Cooper had minor ankle surgery after the 2020 season, and Lawrence had a clean-up procedure on his back in the spring.
---------------------------------------
1:30 p.m. – Zack Martin, after missing a couple of days of practice, was back in action Sunday, getting the majority of first-team reps.
The Cowboys are obviously limiting his work, especially in consecutive days of practice.
Without Martin in the lineup, the Cowboys have used both Connor McGovern and Brandon Knight at guard.
---------------------------------------
July 31 Updates
10:14 a.m. - A few days after flipping over the fence in the middle of practice, injuring his ankle, wide receiver Michael Gallup will be back in action on Saturday.
Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Gallup is returning to practice. He'll get first-team reps with CeeDee Lamb as Amari Cooper continues to rehab from offseason ankle injury.
McCarthy said Gallup has "expanded his route tree" this offseason and has learned to play both outside and in the slot.
Behind the "big three" at receiver, the competition is heating up between Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson and now Malik Turner. Also, fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko is certainly in the mix.
Gallup's return will make those second-team reps even more valuable here over the weekend.
---------------------------------------
10:11 a.m. - From what we've seen so far, Randy Gregory is ready to have a big season, especially when it comes to rushing the quarterback.
In Saturday's press conference, McCarthy said Gregory is ready to do even more than that.
"Randy has ability to play in all three areas - run, rush, and coverage," McCarthy said. "We haven't played a game yet. He did some things last year. His path was different last year. I'm very pleased with everything Randy has done to this point."
---------------------------------------
July 29 Updates
11:10 a.m. – Starting left tackle Tyron Smith will not practice Thursday due to some elbow tendinitis, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
Smith is off to a good start in training camp, returning healthy from season-ending neck surgery in 2020. But the Cowboys will be smart with any player dealing with a minor issue in camp. Quarterback Dak Prescott will avoid throwing in practice for the next few days because of a strained throwing shoulder, and wide receiver Michael Gallup didn't practice Wednesday because of a tweaked ankle.
---------------------------------------
8:11 a.m. - Head coach Mike McCarthy didn't sound too worried about Dak Prescott's shoulder strain, which emerged as a big story on Wednesday. During his radio hit on 105.3 "The Fan" Thursday morning, McCarthy reiterated that mindset, but said he won't be throwing for a little bit.
"It's minor. I saw him (this morning)," McCarthy said. "I don't know if you put him in a limited category. He'll do all the run-game stuff and all the footwork stuff. But we've got to shut him down from throwing for a few days."
The Cowboys have another padded practice on Thursday before a day off Friday. They will have a couple more practices this weekend, but it's unlike Prescott will be cleared to throw until next week. The Cowboys travel to Canton, Ohio on Wednesday, Aug. 4, but it's unlikely Prescott will play in that game, making it possible that he doesn't even make the trip. But no details have been announced on the players going to or playing in Canton.
---------------------------------------