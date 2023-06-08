Updates: Camp Ends With No Big Injury Concerns 

11:05 a.m. — Apparently, the Cowboys not only play in the NFC East, but they also play in the Big Ten. All jokes aside, there's an obvious connection to that conference from inside of the front office in Dallas, particularly as it relates to the tight end position.

The departure of Dalton Schultz in free agency led to the selection of Luke Schoonmaker with the second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, an impact player from Michigan who is being reunited with Sean McKeon; but wait, there's more.

Schoonmaker and McKeon aren't the only ones who played in the Big Ten, obviously, because so did Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, the two star TEs entering their second year out of Wisconsin and Indiana, respectively, and the connection is leading to fast chemistry.

"Our tight end room right now is so close knit," said Ferguson at the conclusion of OTAs. "We go in there and laugh and joke, if we have time, and once it's time to get down to business — it's something that goes back to the Big Ten. You know when to let go and be yourself but, at the same time, you know when you've gotta lock it in. … Big, big expectations from the [Four Horsemen] this year. I can't give too much insight, but [we're] coming.

"We're letting 'em out of the stable this year."