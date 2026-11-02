Updates: Ferguson's status; Downs in protocol

5:21 p.m. - Aside from all of the years he's been coaching in the NFL, Brian Schottenheimer learned about criticism at an early age, getting a front-row seat to the coaching life with his dad, Marty Schottenheimer serving as an NFL head coach for over 20 years.

So when the Cowboys struggled on offense and his play-calling duties were even questioned, Schotty responded with his best effort of the season on Monday. Was it because of the criticism? Schotty said on Monday in his press conference he does his best to focus on the task at hand for himself and the players.

"We're motivated as a football team, I'm motivated as a head coach to get our guys playing to the standard that I know they're capable of playing. Intense game against a real rival," Schotty said. "I'll be honest I really do a good job of blocking you guys out.

"Remember you're talking to a guy that grew up for 25 years in a household with a head coach in the NFL. So, no, it was more just my focus was getting the team to be focused and motivated. And I think you saw that (Monday) night, so I'm proud of our group."