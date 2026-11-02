Updates: Ferguson's status; Downs in protocol

Nov. 2
5:18 p.m. - The Cowboys got some encouraging news on Monday about tight end Jake Ferguson, who missed most of the game Sunday with an ankle injury.
Despite suffering the first-quarter injury and not returning to action, Ferguson actually has a chance to practice this week and potentially play against the Colts.
Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that the tests came back clean on Ferguson and the team will monitor his status this week but there's hope he could play. The Cowboys were already without Luke Schoonmaker as well on Sunday, leaving only Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell to play at tight end. Mitchell recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
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5:12 p.m. - Just after he returned to action for the first time in over a month, safety P.J. Locke was injured again on Sunday.
Locke suffered a head injury and remains in the concussion protocol on Monday, according to Brian Schottenheimer.
Locke had a foot injury that put him on IR-to return since this week. He was moved back to the roster but now his status for Sunday's game in Indianapolis remains in question.
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2:20 p.m. -- Cowboys rookie DB Caleb Downs is in concussion protocol, according to Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Downs will now have to go through the five-step return to participation process in order to return to action, and will have a full week to attempt to be cleared before Dallas' Week 9 game against the Colts in Indianapolis.
In 53 defensive snaps against Arizona, Downs recorded four tackles, none bigger than his run stuff of Jeremiyah Love on the goal line as the Cardinals faced fourth and goal.
Nov. 1
Oct. 31
10:30 a.m. -- As the Cowboys welcome back PJ Locke from injured reserve to try and land a much-needed victory over the Cardinals, they'll have to do without other key players.
KaVontae Turpin and Dee Winters are still battling injury and, as such, headline the Week 8 inactives at AT&T Stadium — along with tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who missed practice(s) this week with a groin injury.
Other inactives include Shavon Revel Jr., Tyrust Wheat and Drew Shelton.
With Schoommaker missing the contest, the Cowboys elevated tight end James Mitchell from the practice squad.
1:14 p.m. -- The Cowboys have activated S P.J. Locke off Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return, giving the Cowboys added health in the safety room.
In the past few weeks, the Cowboys have seen Caleb Downs, Markquese Bell and Alijah Clark all rotate at the safety position opposite Malik Hooker. Now, Locke could give them a more steadfast option.
Additionally, the Cowboys elevated TE James Mitchell from the practice squad to the active roster. Fellow TE Luke Schoonmaker is questionable with a groin injury, and did not practice on Thursday and Friday. If Schoonmaker isn't available, Mitchell could be active Sunday afternoon for Dallas.
Oct. 30
4:05 p.m. -- Cowboys WR George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring) and DT Kenny Clark (back) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said earlier on Friday that Pickens is expected to play. Clark popped up Friday on the intjury report with the back injury, and was limited in practice.
WR KaVontae Turpin (ribs) and LB Dee Winters (calf) are officially out. Dallas' three players in their 21-day practice windows, DT Jonathan Bullard (calf), OLB Marist Liufau (forearm) and S P.J. Locke (foot) are all questionable. The Cowboys have an open spot on their 53-man roster, meaning if all three are activated, two corresponding moves would have to be made.
For the full injury report, click here.
Oct. 29
4:00 p.m. -- For the second day in a row, Cowboys DB Caleb Downs was limited in practice with an ankle injury.
Additionally, DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring) and WR George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring) were also limited for a second straight day.
In his first practice back from the team opening his 21-day window, DT Jonathan Bullard (calf) was a full participant. TE Luke Schoonmaker popped up with a groin injury, and did not participate. G Tyler Smith also popped up with an ankle injury, but was a full participant.
For the full injury report, click here.
Oct. 28
5 p.m. - The Cowboys came out of Philadelphia with both a win and mostly intact, a rarity for Dallas this season.
That said, there are a few who are "nursing bumps and bruises" as described by head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and that includes Caleb Downs (ankle) being limited on Wednesday.
George Pickens continues to work through a shoulder injury and, now, a hamstring issue as well that caused him to be limited in practice; and Quinnen Williams is also nursing a minor hamstring issue. Neither KaVontae Turpin (ribs) nor Dee Winters (calf) participated in practice.
Drew Shelton (hamstring) returned in a limited capacity, and the added good news is that both Marist Liufau (arm) and PJ Locke (foot) both continue to fully participate as they work toward returning to the field.
Oct. 27
5:21 p.m. - Aside from all of the years he's been coaching in the NFL, Brian Schottenheimer learned about criticism at an early age, getting a front-row seat to the coaching life with his dad, Marty Schottenheimer serving as an NFL head coach for over 20 years.
So when the Cowboys struggled on offense and his play-calling duties were even questioned, Schotty responded with his best effort of the season on Monday. Was it because of the criticism? Schotty said on Monday in his press conference he does his best to focus on the task at hand for himself and the players.
"We're motivated as a football team, I'm motivated as a head coach to get our guys playing to the standard that I know they're capable of playing. Intense game against a real rival," Schotty said. "I'll be honest I really do a good job of blocking you guys out.
"Remember you're talking to a guy that grew up for 25 years in a household with a head coach in the NFL. So, no, it was more just my focus was getting the team to be focused and motivated. And I think you saw that (Monday) night, so I'm proud of our group."
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