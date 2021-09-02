Updates: Diggs One Of Several Jersey # Changes

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number
Sept. 2 Updates
11:13 a.m. - This is nothing new this time of year, but maybe a little more enhanced now with the NFL's new number rules, which allow more players a wider range of jersey numbers to wear in games.
Second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of several players that will be switching numbers this year, moving to No. 7. Last year, Diggs wore No. 27 as a rookie but wore No. 7 in college at Alabama.
Other players expected to be on the move with their jerseys include rookies Jabril Cox, who is expected to wear No. 14, Osa Odighizuwa should be moving to No. 97 and Nahshon Wright is headed to No. 25.
As of now, the Cowboys' equipment staff is in the process of getting those players into their jerseys for practice so it's not official just yet. And there could be even more jersey switches between now and the start of the season.
---------------------------------------
9:22 a.m. - For a moment during camp, it seemed rather certain Garrett Gilbert would be the No. 2 QB, considering he started the first three preseason games. Now, it appears he will be on the Patriots practice squad.
The Cowboys currently have four quarterbacks on the team, including the practice squad.
Gilbert was among the roster cuts this week as the Cowboys decided to keep Cooper Rush as the backup to Dak Prescott, claim Will Grier off waivers and then bring back Ben DiNucci to the practice squad.
---------------------------------------
Sept. 1 Updates
12:22 p.m. - This definitely falls into the "roster management" category. Just like they did with veteran deep snapper Jake McQuaide, the Cowboys have also released Bryan Anger from the 53-man roster as more of a procedural move.
The Cowboys are expected to re-sign Anger, as well as McQuaide, at some point this week.
In order to place certain players on the NFL's IR-Return list, they must be on the roster for at least 24 hours. The Cowboys can cut vested veterans such as Anger, with an agreement they will return to the roster with major changes to their contract.
The Cowboys have done this same move in the past with players such as Kellen Moore, Joe Thomas and Brandon Carr.
Anger is entering his 11th year, having spent time with the Jaguars, Bucs and Texans throughout his career.
---------------------------------------
Aug. 31 Updates
3:24 p.m. – Defensive end Chauncey Golston, who spent training camp on the Active/Physically Unable list, passed his physical and counts toward the initial 53-man roster.
Golston, a third-round draft pick, did not play in preseason due to a hamstring injury.
The Cowboys placed wide receiver Noah Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Currently, the club has five players on Reserve/COVID: Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Carlos Watkins, Damontae Kazee and Connor Williams.
---------------------------------------
9:55 a.m. – The Cowboys won't officially announce their roster reduction to 53 players until later Tuesday, but reports of cuts have begun to surface.
Below are a few players who reportedly will be released or put on waivers:
- QB Ben DiNucci
- QB Garrett Gilbert
- RB JaQuan Hardy
- RB Brenden Knox
- WR Brandon Smith
- WR Johnnie Dixon
- WR Osirus Mitchell
- OT Eric Smith
- C Braylon Jones
- DE Ron'Dell Carter
- DE Austin Faoliu
- S Darian Thompson
- S Tyler Coyle
Speaking Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones confirmed that the club is going with Cooper Rush as the backup quarterback over Gilbert and DiNucci.
---------------------------------------
Aug. 30 Updates
4:15 p.m. – Quarterback Dak Prescott had a strong week of practice participating in competitive drills for the first time since straining his shoulder July 28 in Oxnard.
Prior to kickoff Sunday, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott looks "good to go" for the start of the season.
"He really turned it loose and was none the worse for it," Jones said on Cowboys Countdown to Kickoff. "…I think that we really have done the right thing easing this along."
After final roster cuts, the players will return to work Thursday — and finally, they'll be able to turn their full attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Sept. 9 season opener against the defending Super Bowl champions.
"We've lost some opportunities to practice with Dak, so now that he's back our focus really, part of (offensive coordinator) Kellen's focus and Dak's focus, has been this past week," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "We need to get as much in between now and the Tampa Bay game, so our focus is on Tampa."
---------------------------------------