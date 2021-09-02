Updates: Diggs One Of Several Jersey # Changes

11:13 a.m. - This is nothing new this time of year, but maybe a little more enhanced now with the NFL's new number rules, which allow more players a wider range of jersey numbers to wear in games.

Second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of several players that will be switching numbers this year, moving to No. 7. Last year, Diggs wore No. 27 as a rookie but wore No. 7 in college at Alabama.

Other players expected to be on the move with their jerseys include rookies Jabril Cox, who is expected to wear No. 14, Osa Odighizuwa should be moving to No. 97 and Nahshon Wright is headed to No. 25.

As of now, the Cowboys' equipment staff is in the process of getting those players into their jerseys for practice so it's not official just yet. And there could be even more jersey switches between now and the start of the season.