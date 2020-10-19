Vander Esch To Active Roster, DT Added & Dak To IR   

FRISCO, Texas – In preparation for Monday night's game with the Cardinals, the Cowboys made a few roster moves earlier in the day, including the designation of their franchise quarterback.

As expected, Dak Prescott was moved to injured reserve because of the fractured ankle injury he suffered last week that required surgery.

Dak is expected to be out 4-6 months and should be able to return to full strength no later than May.

Also, the Cowboys placed defensive tackle Trysten Hill on IR with a torn ACL injury he suffered against the Giants as well.

Replacing one of those roster spots will be Leighton Vander Esch, who is expected to play against Arizona. Vander Esch had a broken clavicle in Week 1 but has returned to practice this week and should be back in the lineup against the Cardinals.

The Cowboys also signed defensive tackle Justin Hamilton from the practice squad to the roster. Hamilton, a two-year veteran who spent some time with the Chiefs before joining the Cowboys this year, will likely add some depth to tackle, where the Cowboys have lost Hill.