#AZvsDAL

Presented by

Vander Esch To Active Roster, DT Added & Dak To IR   

Oct 19, 2020 at 12:30 PM
LVE,-Erving-To-Active-Roster,-DT-Added-&-Dak-To-IR-hero

FRISCO, Texas – In preparation for Monday night's game with the Cardinals, the Cowboys made a few roster moves earlier in the day, including the designation of their franchise quarterback.

As expected, Dak Prescott was moved to injured reserve because of the fractured ankle injury he suffered last week that required surgery.

Dak is expected to be out 4-6 months and should be able to return to full strength no later than May.

Also, the Cowboys placed defensive tackle Trysten Hill on IR with a torn ACL injury he suffered against the Giants as well.

Replacing one of those roster spots will be Leighton Vander Esch, who is expected to play against Arizona. Vander Esch had a broken clavicle in Week 1 but has returned to practice this week and should be back in the lineup against the Cardinals.

The Cowboys also signed defensive tackle Justin Hamilton from the practice squad to the roster. Hamilton, a two-year veteran who spent some time with the Chiefs before joining the Cowboys this year, will likely add some depth to tackle, where the Cowboys have lost Hill.

Other roster moves on Monday include the Cowboys elevating two players from the practice squad. This week, safety Stephen Parker, who played significant snaps last week against the Giants, is back on the roster and should play again this week. Also, the Cowboys have elevated center Marcus Henry. Elevated players revert back to the practice squad immediately following the game.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The Cowboys are back at AT&T Stadium next Monday night, October 19th , to take on the Arizona Cardinals. A limited number of tickets starting at $89 are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

news

How to Watch/Listen To Cowboys-Cardinals

The Cowboys and Cardinals square off Monday Night Football. Check out all options to watch and listen to the game at AT&T Stadium.
news

Lamb: Whoever Is QB, "A Spark Can Happen"

CeeDee Lamb is no stranger to playing with different quarterbacks. He shined in college with three different starters and expects big things to happen even as the Cowboys go to the backup QB.
news

Keys to Victory: Must Keep Murray In The Pocket

Keeping Kyler Murray contained and staying balanced are two of the biggest Keys to Victory. 
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Cardinals

The Cowboys got a win last week, but might've suffered a bigger loss. Find out how the staff writers think the Cowboys will play with Andy Dalton now replacing Dak Prescott.  
news

Catch-Up: Reviewing This Week's Top Headlines

From Dak's injury to getting Andy Dalton ready to other injury news and facing the high-powered Cardinals, let's recap a full week of Cowboys headlines.
news

Updates: 'Arrows Are Pointing Up' For LVE Return

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Spagnola: Andy Of Katy Not Your Typical Backup

In his Friday column, Mickey Spagnola dives into the experience that Andy Dalton brings and how he may be the best backup quarterback the Cowboys have had in the Jerry Jones era.
news

Andy Dalton Unfazed By The Starting Spotlight

While it clearly didn't happen in the way he'd prefer, assuming the starting role has been a smooth transition for a nine-year veteran like Andy Dalton.
news

Big Facts: Last 6 Wins Over AZ From 6 Different QBs

Some very interesting stats this week include the Cowboys passing on DeAndre Hopkins in the 2013 Draft, the fact the last six wins over Arizona have been with six different QBs and an odd stat on the 2:00 warning this year.
news

Stephen Jones Says "Defense is Coming Around"

The Cowboys are still last in the NFL in points allowed but there is optimism for a defense that will start to get some starters back on the field, including one this week.
news

Randy Gregory Looks "Lights Out" At Practice

Randy Gregory can't return to game action until Oct. 25, but it certainly sounds like he's turning some heads at practice.

Advertising