What Can Be Learned From Denver's Game Plan?

As McCarthy noted several times, the Broncos played a lot of man-match defense – which essentially amounts to disguising the coverage and moving different defenders between man and zone during the course of the play. On any given snap, a Denver defender could have switched his assignment from man to zone, or passed his responsibility off to another player's coverage area, based strictly on the look they were seeing from the Dallas offense.

"They do a great job of passing it off, probably one of the better teams that we'll see all year doing that," he said. "When you have opportunities where they run through, the coverage out the back end, it's sometimes where the ball should go."

It' a flummoxing style of defense that requires a lot of precision and a lot of communication, but can obviously be effective given Prescott's passing effort – a mere 19-of-39 for 232 yards, with his two touchdowns coming long after the outcome had been settled.

Asked about it Sunday evening, Prescott sounded defiant. Rather than the thought of being figured out, he focused instead on the extensive list of miscues on the Cowboys' end of things.

"I hope teams play us like this for the rest of the year, to be honest," he said. "This was just not a great game by us, this wasn't who we normally are, and as I said, we're going to learn from it."

The obvious parallel has already been drawn to the Los Angeles Chargers, who had held the Cowboys to just 20 points back in Week 2 – their lowest total of Prescott's starts prior to Sunday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley is a big branch on Fangio's coaching tree, having worked under him for two years in Chicago and one year in Denver.

The Chargers' scheme under Staley certainly isn't identical to what Denver did on Sunday. But to Prescott's point, the Cowboys had just seven true possessions in that Week 2 matchup and compiled 378 yards, highlighted by a 198-yard performance on the ground.

There's probably no such thing as a true "blueprint," but the Cowboys are confident their upcoming opponents will borrow from a game plan that worked so well this weekend.

"We are going to see those things from Atlanta, Kansas City, Vegas," Moore reiterated. "All those teams coming up. So we better have a plan for all things that came up in that game."