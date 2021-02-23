Offseason | 2021

What The Franchise Tag Deadline Means For Dak

Feb 23, 2021 at 01:30 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

What-The-Franchise-Tag-Deadline-Means-For-Dak-hero

FRISCO, Texas – At long last, the circled dates on the calendar are starting to pop up.

Tuesday marks the first truly important date on the NFL's 2021 calendar and the next step in the ongoing Dak Prescott saga that surrounds the Cowboys – the opening of the franchise tag window.

Feb. 23 is the first date that NFL clubs can place their league-appointed tags, the franchise tag and transition tag, on their impending free agents. Front offices across the league have two weeks to make these decisions, which puts the deadline to use a tag on March 9, exactly two weeks from today.

It sounds awfully dramatic, but it really isn't. Prescott is the top available free agent quarterback in the NFL, which means he's the top available free agent in the league. If he and the Cowboys can't come to an agreement on a contract extension by March 9, he will be franchise tagged for a second consecutive season.

Now, there could be a question about which tag they opt to use. NFL rules allow teams to use both an exclusive and non-exclusive franchise tag. The exclusive tag prevents the player in question from communicating with any other team, essentially locking him into another year of service. The non-exclusive tag allows the player to negotiate with other teams. If Prescott were to be given the non-exclusive tag and reach a deal with another club, the Cowboys would have the power to match the deal, or they'd receive two first-round draft picks as compensation for losing him.

Obviously, the importance of the quarterback position is such that the Cowboys will very likely use the exclusive tag, guaranteeing that Prescott can't play for anyone but them in 2021. They used the exclusive tag last year, and team owner/general manager Jerry Jones made it clear how he felt about letting Prescott walk away.

"I am not, in any way, going to not have his rights, for one minute," Jones said at the 2020 NFL Combine.

With all that in mind, the reality is clear: Prescott will either be locked in to a long-term contract extension by March 9, or he will be franchise tagged again – likely the exclusive tag, to the tune of $37.7 million.

The drama comes in with that first part. With two weeks until they need to use the tag, will there be any movement on contract talks that don't seem to have seen much progress since last July?

The early indication is that there will be. The Cowboys are reportedly eager to get a deal done before they must use the franchise tag, and they appear to be very confident in Prescott's recovery from the ankle injury that ended his 2020 season.

If this all sounds familiar, that's because it is. This is, after all, the third consecutive offseason that speculation has swirled about Prescott's future.

Starting now, though, there's officially a new deadline in sight. Time will tell if this one is any different.

Related Content

news

What's Next For D-Line: 5 Free Agent Decisions

We continue our Cowboys position series with the defensive line and some in-house decisions to make up front.
news

Progress Report: Optimism About La'el's Return?

La'el Collins missed the entire 2020 season with a hip injury. If he can bounce back in 2021, how big of a boost would he provide to the Cowboys' lineup?
news

Progress Report: Martin Excelled Despite Injuries

Zack Martin might've dealt with more injury issues than ever before, but the games he played displayed not only the same level of dominance, but more versatility than we've seen.
news

What's Next For WR: What's The Big 3's Ceiling?

Given a healthy quarterback in 2021, just how high should be the expectations be for the trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb?
news

Spagnola: Quinn Must Cure Those Defensive Ills

Comparing how bad the Cowboys 2020 defense was to season's past despite having largely the same group of players. Can Dan Quinn fix it?
news

Progress Report: Can Quinn's Scheme Help Jaylon?

The 2020 season was challenging for Jaylon Smith and the entire defense, but new coordinator Dan Quinn's system might utilize Smith's skills best.
news

What's Next For WR: Re-Visiting The CeeDee Pick

It's easy to second-guess after a disappointing season. But one year into CeeDee Lamb's NFL career, it's clear the Cowboys' decision to draft him was the right one.
news

3 & Out: 3 Offseason Priorities In Addition To Dak

Here are three under-the-radar items on the Cowboys' offseason to-do list.
news

Progress Report: Steele Endured Rare Rookie Year

Only nine tackles in NFL history have ever started 14 games as an undrafted rookie. Terence Steele joined that group last year out of necessity but his development was evident.
news

Mick Shots: Record Cold Brings Back Memories

Remembering a cold day in Cowboys history. Plus, there's signing Watt, a hustling offseason, unforgettable pioneers and more in his weekly Mick Shots.
news

What's Next For Safety: Finally Time To Draft Early?

The Cowboys haven't drafted a safety in the first or second round in nearly 20 years. Could this finally be the year they make a strong investment at the position?
Advertising