FRISCO, Texas - Football season is getting closer and closer.

The Cowboys are set to depart for training camp in less a week. That's when we'll get an up-close look at Brian Schottenheimer's second season with this revised roster and coaching staff. When we get to Oxnard, that's when we'll start to get some real answers about this 2026 Cowboys team.

But what are the questions? We've compiled our annual list of pressing questions that need answers heading into the regular season. The staff writers, consisting of Patrik Walker, Tommy Yarrish, Nick Eatman, Mickey Spagnola and Kurt Daniels, weigh in on some of the pressing issues.

Today, we'll continue the series with a look at what the staff writers are hoping to see from the Cowboys defense in their first season under Christian Parker's watch.

No.4) What are you hoping to see in Parker's defense?

Tommy: Turnovers. Brian Schottenheimer has consistently harped on how frustrated he was in his team's turnover ratio last season, where the Cowboys were -9, tied for third-worst in the league with 21 turnovers compared to 12 takeaways. Of course, most of Schottenheimer's frustration likely comes as the play caller and with the offense, as 21 turnovers isn't ideal for any good offense.

That said, with a good offense you need to give them more possessions. Getting turnovers is the best way to do that and set up Dak Prescott and company in a positive position to go and put points on the board. That is what will go a long way to helping the Cowboys win more games. Of course, you aren't going to get a turnover on every play and need to be a solid defense in general, but quick changes of possession caused by turnovers turn games on their heads.

If those turnovers are able to come from the secondary and through interceptions, that's a big testament to what Parker has been able to do with the unit that dealt with a plethora of injuries and only had six interceptions total last season.

Nick: I want to see havoc on the quarterback. You'd hope it's just with the base defense. A team that never has to blitz is probably a pretty good one. But that being said, the Cowboys need to find a way to consistently find pressure - however many guys it needs to get there.

It's quite obvious Micah Parsons - the player - was missed last year. The person, the attitude, the podcast ... not so much. But man, that player who came off the edge every snap and caused all sorts of problems for the offense. And in turn, he made everyone around him better. It's not a coincidence that DaRon Bland, Malik Hooker and even Donovan Wilson had better seasons playing behind Parsons than last year when he was gone. So somehow someway, the Cowboys need to get that back.

Let's hope it's Rashan Gary and others providing that spark. But if it's not consistent, then I'd like to see creative blitzes with Overshown, Winters, Barham maybe ... just anyone and everyone to get to the quarterback as much as possible. The more exotic the blitzes, the more the quarterback has to worry about getting the ball out quicker - and with that, it should limit the big plays down the field.

I'd like to see a lot from Parker, but blitzing and getting constant pressure is at the top of the list. If you do that, I'm positive the rest of the defense will automatically look better.

Mickey: Defense, plain and simple. NFL quality defense. Improved defense over one of the worst defensive performances last year in franchise history. That's what everyone in this organization is hoping to see. We can start with being assignment sound, an improved understanding of what player responsibilities are. Cutting way down on busted assignments. With seemingly improved personnel, then an improved ability to stop the run, considering last year the Cowboys giving up more than 100 yards rushing in 12 of 17 games, and as many as 216, 179, 165, 161 and 158 in five of those games. This is a must.