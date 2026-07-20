FRISCO, Texas - Football season is getting closer and closer.

The Cowboys are set to depart for training camp in less a month. That's when we'll get an up-close look at Brian Schottenheimer's second season with this revised roster and coaching staff. When we get to Oxnard, that's when we'll start to get some real answers about this 2026 Cowboys team.

But what are the questions? We've compiled our annual list of pressing questions that need answers heading into the regular season. The staff writers, consisting of Patrik Walker, Tommy Yarrish, Nick Eatman, Mickey Spagnola and Kurt Daniels, weigh in on some of the pressing issues.

Today, we'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on the play-caller ... on defense. Who's going to wear the "Green Dot" this year for the Cowboys in 2026?

No.6) Who wears the green-dot at MLB?

Tommy: If the season started today, I think it would be DeMarvion Overshown. Given what they have on the roster right now, I think he just makes the most sense and can handle the responsibilities that come with what that position entails. Sure, he has the right mental makeup for the position, but his physical traits and ability to fire quickly towards ball carriers when healthy is what separates him for me.

Now, the "when healthy" part of that last sentence is important. Overshown is on the heels of two major knee injuries in back to back years, but has the advantage of coming into this offseason healthy. He understands the importance of his performance in 2026 as he's on the final year of his rookie contract, and a year where he's fully healthy and playing in as many games as possible could earn him a pay day.

The Cowboys will have multiple players ready to play that position should Overshown not be available, but my bigger question would be whether or not their "backup" in this case is on the roster. Linebacker is a position where there are still veterans available as free agents, and I wouldn't necessarily be shocked if one of them got a call during training camp or early on in the season if Dallas sees fit for another option at the position.

Nick: Since this became a real thing in the NFL a few years ago, it's always been a linebacker - at least that's what I recall. And that makes sense, think about where the quarterback lines up on offense. He's in the middle of the O-line, which is in the middle of the field. Not bad logic to have the guy in the middle of everything barking out signals to everyone so they can hear. So that being said, the middle linebacker is the one who should be the one calling out the defense.

If that's the case once again, then I see Overshown being the guy. But I'm not giving up on Dee Winters as well. They're both four-year vets and everyone is new to this defense. I think Winters has a chance as much as anyone.

But that's not my answer. If it's possible at all for a non-linebacker to do it, then give me Caleb Downs as the guy who eventually wears it. Think about this, maybe Winters and Overshown split some reps. Maybe they're both not out there 100 percent of the time. I know this - the War Room didn't erupt with joy and Cowboys Nation didn't get as excited as it's been in a while because they think Caleb Downs is going to be a rotational player. No, he's on the field and probably every snap. And if he's truly as smart as his new teammates already say he is, then he might make the most sense.

Patrik: On one hand, the Cowboys have made it clear, at least initially, that it'll be a linebacker. On the other hand, they've walked that back and included defensive backs like Jalen Thompson and rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs, although the latter would potentially do so on a limited basis in games. It's an intriguing problem to have, admittedly only because there are now multiple solutions to it, a fact the Cowboys couldn't boast in 2025. Thompson is a field general of the highest order, including his exceptional football IQ, but Downs is equipped for the job as well.