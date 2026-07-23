FRISCO, Texas - Football season is getting closer and closer.

The Cowboys are set to depart for training camp in less a week. That's when we'll get an up-close look at Brian Schottenheimer's second season with this revised roster and coaching staff. When we get to Oxnard, that's when we'll start to get some real answers about this 2026 Cowboys team.

But what are the questions? We've compiled our annual list of pressing questions that need answers heading into the regular season. The staff writers, consisting of Patrik Walker, Tommy Yarrish, Nick Eatman, Mickey Spagnola and Kurt Daniels, weigh in on some of the pressing issues.

Today, we'll continue the series with a look at what WR George Pickens needs to prove in 2026 while he's on his one-year franchise tag in his second season with the Cowboys.

No.3) What's the biggest thing Pickens needs to prove?

Tommy: That he can continue to be consistent year by year. Am I saying he needs to put up close to 1500 yards and double digit touchdowns every season? Not at all, that would be a lot to ask of a player every season when they're in a WR1A-1B situation like Pickens is with CeeDee Lamb. I would define consistency for Pickens as continuing to rise to the occasion and be a reliable option when opposing team's defenses are putting a lot of effort into slowing down Lamb.

When Lamb was injured for a short stretch early in the 2025 season, Pickens stepped up in his role and was able to help the offense continue to hum. Obviously, the hope is that neither of them get injured and stay on the field together the entire 2026 season, with production between the two staying high as well. I think it's fair to expect both Lamb and Pickens to be 1,000 yard receivers by year's end if they both stay healthy.

This is a big year for Pickens, and he knows he needs to continue to prove himself if he wants to be paid amongst the best in the league at his position. He has everything he needs to go and do it: Good quarterback play, a good running mate, and a good total offensive unit around him. Now, it's up to him to execute.

Nick: Just be a pro - every day. As simple as that sounds, that's pretty much what Pickens needs to prove - not just to the Cowboys or other teams, but to his teammates as well. We know he's dynamic, can catch the ball, draw PI penalties with the best of them, and also make incredible catches. But is he going to show up on time? Is he going to have those games in which he just mentally checks out? To be fair, there might have been 1 or 2 at most last year, but for a guy making $27 million this year, those games need to be eliminated.

I think Pickens can have an even better year in 2026 without putting up the same numbers. If CeeDee is healthy most of the year and if Ryan Flournoy takes the next step, then it might be tough for Pickens to get to the 1,200-yard plateau again. But if he's still the dominant receiver who has those un-checkable moments, then he can be in line to earn that next huge contract again. But he just needs to prove he can be that guy - every week - not just in the games but in the practices and meetings as well.

Kurt: Let's grab the low-hanging fruit here and state that Pickens has to prove he wasn't simply a one-hit wonder after earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2025. Of course, that's not necessarily a fair assessment, as he already had a 1,000-yard season under his belt with 1,140 yards in 2023, and he totaled 900 in 2024 while appearing in just 14 games with really poor quarterback play.

Still, being in an offense that featured Dak Prescott throwing passes and CeeDee Lamb at WR1 allowed Pickens to thrive. Was he better because of them? Were they better because of him? Yes and yes. But that wasn't enough for the Cowboys to ink him to a long-term deal, so maybe they indeed want to see if he can do it again. Or perhaps the off-the-field issues that haunted him in Pittsburgh are still lingering here?

Whatever the case, Pickens will once again have to prove the doubters wrong, which certainly wasn't a problem last season.

Mickey: Consistency. Pickens' 2025 break-through Pro Bowl season was his first and career best when considering statistics: A career high in receptions (93), and that by 30 more than his previous high; career high in receiving yards (1,429) and that by 289more yards than his previous career high; and career high in touchdown receptions (9), just three less than his three-year career total with the Steelers (12). And before the Cowboys reinvest in him with a long-term contract after having him player in 2026 on the franchise tag, earning a guaranteed $27.3 million, they not only want to see him duplicate a season with similar numbers but also make sure his apparent maturity level continues to grow. Can't be late to meetings. Can't miss a game-day bus to the stadium. Make sure his leadership level going into his fifth NFL season continues to grow, and to the point the Cowboys feel a sense of confidence in a player they feel secure about being paid top receiver money

Patrik: Ahem, I repeat — Pickens is no longer trying to prove he can be a breakout receiver capable of carrying an offense, as he was in his first contract season, or in sharing the load without complaint with yet another top-tier wideout. His 1,400-yard, nine TD season was a thing of beauty, and he's also shattered the locker room narrative coming out of Pittsburgh ahead of his trade to Dallas.