With Dak Injured, Cowboys Plan To 'Fight For Him'

Oct 15, 2020 at 03:30 PM
AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher

FRISCO, Texas – #4Dak.

It's not just a hashtag. It's a promise.

Wednesday, Cowboys players created a video with messages of support for Prescott as he begins his recovery from surgery to repair a right-ankle compound fracture and dislocation.

"We know how much this game means to him and we know how much the team means to him," cornerback Anthony Brown said. "So we want to fight for him."

The fight continues Monday night against AT&T Stadium against the 3-2 Arizona Cardinals. With an extra day to prepare, the Cowboys (2-3) returned to practice Thursday using their normal Wednesday schedule.

They had a special visitor at The Star: Prescott, who was scheduled for a checkup on his ankle for the first time since undergoing surgery Sunday night following the Cowboys' 37-34 comeback win over the Giants.

"You just see the reaction everybody has that he's here," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "I just think that speaks volumes about him as a man and just the electricity that he brings to our football team."

The Cowboys are fully confident Prescott will make a complete recovery. Speaking Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said it looks promising that Prescott will be back on the field by the spring offseason program in late April or early May.

For now, the veteran quarterback is preparing for the start of a long rehab as Andy Dalton steps up as the fill-in starter. But Prescott told Cowboys Nation in an Instagram post that he's in "great spirits."

"Just want everyone to know that I'm doing well and I can't thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days. They've been more than overwhelming," he said. "…Just ready to start this road to comeback."

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has visited Prescott every day since the injury.

"It's important that we all surround him and show him plenty of love," Elliott said. "I think it's important that we continue to involve him."

"I know for him, it's going to be hard to be watching that game from home (Monday). I think the best way to make him feel better is just by winning. So, we've got to go out there and win for him."

