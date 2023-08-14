Training Camp | 2023

Zack Martin, Cowboys agree on pay raise; ends training camp holdout

Aug 14, 2023 at 03:15 PM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

OXNARD, Calif. — Zack Martin is back, folks. The future Hall of Fame right guard agreed to end his training camp holdout and report for the Dallas Cowboys, though you will not see him take the field against the Seattle Seahawks, for obvious reasons.

Martin, an eight-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro since being selected by the Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft, was/is subject to fines for missing practice, a number that was approaching $1 million.

He agreed to terms on a reworked deal that will earn him an $8 million raise over the remainder of his contract — netting him roughly $7 million over the next two seasons. His current deal runs through 2024.

When asked about Martin's holdout in late July, Dak Prescott had long made his stance on the matter clear.

"Pay the man," he said in late July.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback got his wish, and the resolution is one predicted by Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, not long before the news landed on Monday afternoon.

"I know what's up, man," said Lawrence. "Zack's gonna be OK. The Cowboys are gonna be OK, and we'll see him soon."

The value of Martin's presence on an offensive line that is battling a myriad of question marks can not be overstated or oversold.

His absence has been noticeable in camp practices as the young talent worked to try and fill his void, but while they did make noticeable progress over the past few weeks, it's no secret why Martin is the best player on the team and the best guard in the NFL.

His return keeps hopes intact for what might be a special season for the Cowboys, and instantly ensures that the offensive line — one that also features the return of Terence Steele — is at its best for the season opener on Sept. 10, when the Cowboys visit the Giants.

