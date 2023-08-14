Zack Martin, Cowboys agree on pay raise; ends training camp holdout

"I know what's up, man," said Lawrence. "Zack's gonna be OK. The Cowboys are gonna be OK, and we'll see him soon."

The value of Martin's presence on an offensive line that is battling a myriad of question marks can not be overstated or oversold.

His absence has been noticeable in camp practices as the young talent worked to try and fill his void, but while they did make noticeable progress over the past few weeks, it's no secret why Martin is the best player on the team and the best guard in the NFL.