Zack Martin Over COVID, Back At Guard

"It was a long week, but I'm happy to be back," he said.

The Cowboys' offensive line will look different Sunday at the LA Chargers, and it's not just Martin's return to the starting lineup.

La'el Collins is out the next five games on NFL suspension, so the Cowboys must find a capable replacement at right tackle. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the team will work different combinations in practice this week. Terence Steele and Ty Nsekhe are the primary backup tackles on the roster.

Last year, several injuries at tackle prompted Martin to move out to right tackle for two starts. That's technically an option for the Cowboys again. But on Wednesday, McCarthy explained why having Martin at right guard is "a huge benefit to us."

"Just because the caliber of player that he is as far as his ability to win a matchup, but also what he brings inside with the recognition and so forth," McCarthy said. "The guards and centers are definitely trained the same."