Offseason | 2023

Zeke, Pollard Tandem Remains Cowboys RB Plan

Mar 09, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Zeke,-Pollard-Tandem-Remains-Cowboys-RB-Plan-hero

Ezekiel Elliott is still producing at a high level for the Cowboys but, in need of cap space ahead of 2023 NFL free agency, his contract is a question mark — his ability is not, though.

FRISCO, TX — The first domino has officially fallen onto the table of 2023 free agency for the Dallas Cowboys, the club having applied this year's franchise tag to Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard. That move, while being widely expected, pushes the spotlight to former two-time NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott, who carries a sizable salary cap hit for the coming season.

That is, of course, unless he and the Cowboys come to terms on some sort of pay reduction, or unless the team executes a restructure on his deal (no permission is needed by a player to pull this trigger).

Elliott is on schedule to hit the Cowboys salary cap for $16.8 million in 2023, a number that can be flipped into $7.3 million in savings with a restructure, per OverTheCap.com.

The point is the organization has options if it truly wants to keep Elliott around to tandem with Pollard — giving the two a chance to extend each other's career while continuing to complement each other in a way that makes them arguably the best RB tandem in the league; and that's precisely what owner and general manager Jerry Jones has in mind.

"I think if you'll carry through how we used them both last year, in anything we've talked about, I haven't seen that we wouldn't have both doing the best things they do," said Jones at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. "We've got to remember Zeke was limited — he wasn't as limited as we would've worried about him being — but he was limited last year."

There's also something to be said for Elliott's leadership in the locker room, having fully embraced and aided greatly in the development of Pollard toward the latter's eventual breakout season.

Elliott, 27, finished the 2022 season with 968 yards from scrimmage with 12 touchdowns, the tally of TDs being equal to 2021 and only two fewer than his second Pro Bowl season in 2019, and this was despite missing two games with a sprained knee suffered against the Detroit Lions in Week 7 — a game he went on to finish, including hurdling a defender after suffering the injury.

So, when speaking about Elliott's status with the team, a very self-aware Jones doesn't feel there's a decline that's occurring as much as there is the reality that Pollard has emerged as a fellow feature back that leads the Cowboys to splitting reps between the two for maximum impact.

"I know I've got a reputation for being reluctant to look at great players as they go in the later years of their careers, but I don't need a feeling of [nostalgia' to turn on a tape and see what a difference-maker [Elliott] was last year in games through the end of the year," said Jones.

"He made plays, made runs that, had we not made them, things could've been more negative than they turned out. If I could replicate the feeling that I had before Tony Pollard got hurt [in the NFC Divisional Round], and the feeling that I had with those good weeks of practice behind him and ready to go into the playoffs, I'd dial that up right now.

"That very feeling — I would not try to improve on that right now."

And, with that thought process still in place regarding Elliott, the only thing left to do is for the Cowboys to figure out the best and most financially palatable way to keep the former All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler in the building going forward.

They've finally found a sweet spot at the running back position and aren't interested in turning it sour.

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Reviewing All 11 Dallas Franchise Tags

Going down memory lane for all 11 times the Cowboys have used the franchise tag, which is now standing on six years in a row.

news

Progress Report: Hendershot Another UDFA Gem

The Cowboys had a tight end playing on the franchise tag on drafted another in the fourth round, but it was undrafted rookie Peyton Hendershot who became one of the biggest surprises from the position.

news

Mick Shots: Let's Put Running Back In Perspective

It's time to put the running back situation in perspective. Plus, Dak Prescott's dollars, salary cap news and more!

news

Progress Report: Bigger Role For Malik Hooker?

By most accounts it was a career year for former first-round pick Malik Hooker. With the secondary in flux this offseason for the Cowboys, could he see an even bigger role in 2023?

news

Tony Pollard Injury 'Won't Impact' Future Ability

It's no secret the Cowboys have plans on keeping Tony Pollard around for some time to come, and nothing about his injury or recovery has them spooked from that thought process

news

McCarthy Explains Cowboys Coaching Staff Moves

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys faced some tough decisions within their coaching staff this offseason, and it required walking a fine line that balanced the old with the new.

news

Progress Report: Martin's Much-Needed Stability

In another All-Pro year for Zack Martin, he proved to be a constant for the Cowboys during a season of musical chairs on the offensive line.

news

Identifying the Cowboys 2023 Free Agents

There is no shortage of talent heading into NFL free agency this offseason, and the Cowboys will do their best to try and keep several of their own players from heading out of town

news

Cowboys Place Franchise Tag on Tony Pollard

As expected, the Cowboys are putting the one-year franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season.

news

Plans For Steele; Injured RT "Ahead of Schedule"

The Cowboys have some decisions to make regarding right tackle Terence Steele, who is a restricted free agent.

news

Combine: 10 Things We Learned From Jerry in Indy

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones had to plenty to say from Indy, highlighted by his thoughts on Dak, the Super Bowl drought and the chances of adding a big-name free agent.

Advertising