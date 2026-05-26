 Skip to main content
Advertising

3 Points | 2026

3 Points: Javonte Williams likely just getting started for the Cowboys

May 26, 2026 at 12:32 PM
Author Image
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

05_26_ 3 Points

(Editor's note: The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.)

FRISCO, Texas — It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Introducing the brand-new series "3 Points", and it continues with running back Javonte Williams.

11

Consider for a moment that, in 2024, the Cowboys' offense had a total of six rushing touchdowns … combined … as the team tried to figure things out in the post-Zeke/post-Pollard era. Fast forward a bit and, one season later, Javonte Williams nearly doubled that production all by himself — rushing for a career-high 11 touchdowns that was also seven more than his previous career-best in Denver. That is a massive jump in production at the position, and in only one season, and all because the Cowboys believed there was something in Williams that could be special, and they were right.

5

Williams was just two rushing TDs away from being top-5 in that category, and despite being sat in Week 18 against the Giants. What makes the feat that much more impressive, along with the fact he also rushed for 1,201 yards (another career best by a large margin), is his yards per attempt. For perspective, Christian McCaffrey needed 311 attempts to rush for 1,202 yards (3.7 ypc) in 2025, only one more rushing yard than Williams, with one fewer rushing TD and three fewer explosive runs overall. Williams finished the season averaging nearly five yards per attempt (4.8) and outperformed All-World McCaffrey in several categories along the way … despite McCaffrey playing in one more regular season game. Hmm …

1

Given the fact the Cowboys have had their fair share of issues with fumbles at the position, arguably the most impressive number for Williams lies in that category. With 252 carries, more than 1,200 yards on 4.8 yards per attempt, and with 11 rushing touchdowns, Williams fumbled only one time in his batch of handoffs (@ Bears), his only other fumble having come after a short reception (vs. Cardinals). For the large majority of the season, Williams' was one of and often the most surehanded player on the entire offense. Add that into the other two points above and, well, it's no surprise the Cowboys awarded Williams a three-year contract extension — one year for every point on this board from the special young running back.

Related Content

news

3 Points: CeeDee Lamb's continued success despite injuries in 2025

Despite running the least number of routes in his career due to injury, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was still able to continue his record-setting start to his NFL career with a strong 2025 campaign.

news

3 Points: What Kenny Clark brings in Season 11

Kenny Clark has seen his share of schemes throughout his career. And as he enters his 11th year, he once again finds himself right in the middle of Christian Parker's new defense.

news

3 Points: Tyler Smith in rare company with early success

In today's "3 Points" series, we take a closer look at Tyler Smith. Whether he's playing guard or sliding out to tackle, he doesn't give up much pressure on the quarterback, ranking among the best blockers in the NFL.

news

3 Points: Is KaVontae Turpin entering GOAT status as a kick returner?

KaVontae Turpin already has three Pro Bowls under his belt. Some of the very best to ever return kicks are sitting at four. Does that mean Turpin is at least in the conversation as one of the best?

news

3 Points: Jake Ferguson already climbing Cowboys TE charts

While Jake Ferguson had career-highs in catches, earning a second Pro Bowl, there is an area of his game that could be improved.

news

3 Points: Tyler Booker looking to build on strong start with Cowboys

With his rookie season in the rear view mirror, Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Booker is looking to build on a strong start to his career heading into year two in Dallas.

news

3 Points: Donovan Ezeiruaku poised for big role in 2026

In a defense with new faces in new places, OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku is a familiar face set to shoulder a big role going into his second season in Dallas.

news

3 Points: George Pickens ready to bet big on himself

George Pickens has officially signed his franchise tag, and the stage is set for him to show his breakout season in Dallas wasn't a fluke at all.

news

3 Points: Tyler Guyton, Terence Steele working to answer OT questions

Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele enter the 2026 season with very different expectations of themselves, and the Cowboys have a lot to figure out behind them as well.

news

3 Points: Why Quinnen Williams will lead Cowboys' defensive charge

When the 2026 season gets underway, Quinnen Williams will likely be the motor that drives the entire defense in Dallas, and there are at least three reasons why.

news

3 Points: Dak Prescott primed in a race against Father Time

When Dak Prescott takes the field for the Dallas Cowboys in 2026, he'll still be in prime form, and on the hunt for a Super Bowl trophy while that's still true.

Advertising