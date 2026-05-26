3 Points: Javonte Williams likely just getting started for the Cowboys

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FRISCO, Texas — It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Introducing the brand-new series "3 Points", and it continues with running back Javonte Williams.

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Consider for a moment that, in 2024, the Cowboys' offense had a total of six rushing touchdowns … combined … as the team tried to figure things out in the post-Zeke/post-Pollard era. Fast forward a bit and, one season later, Javonte Williams nearly doubled that production all by himself — rushing for a career-high 11 touchdowns that was also seven more than his previous career-best in Denver. That is a massive jump in production at the position, and in only one season, and all because the Cowboys believed there was something in Williams that could be special, and they were right.

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Williams was just two rushing TDs away from being top-5 in that category, and despite being sat in Week 18 against the Giants. What makes the feat that much more impressive, along with the fact he also rushed for 1,201 yards (another career best by a large margin), is his yards per attempt. For perspective, Christian McCaffrey needed 311 attempts to rush for 1,202 yards (3.7 ypc) in 2025, only one more rushing yard than Williams, with one fewer rushing TD and three fewer explosive runs overall. Williams finished the season averaging nearly five yards per attempt (4.8) and outperformed All-World McCaffrey in several categories along the way … despite McCaffrey playing in one more regular season game. Hmm …

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