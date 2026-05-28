3 Points: Shavon Revel has plenty working for him in Year 2

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FRISCO, Texas — It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Introducing the brand-new series "3 Points", and it continues with cornerback Shavon Revel.

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It was a tough go for Revel in his rookie season, and for a couple reasons. The biggest one is also the most obvious: he was taking the field after recovering from a torn ACL suffered in college and, as such, didn't have a healthy offseason to try and help his eventual rookie debut. Nonetheless, due to injury at the position and Revel being cleared to play, the former ECU star cornerback delivered five starts for the Cowboys in 2025. There were growing pains, of course, but also flashes of what's to come.

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One of those aforementioned flashes came by way of his willingness to get his hands dirty. It's not something often seen at the cornerback position, but Revel isn't afraid to give a ball carrier a good throttling if they run his way. Better still is his efficiency in doing so. The Cowboys have often had issues with missed tackles on defense, so seeing Revel's missed tackle percent, as a rookie coming off of a devastating injury, no less, holding at at less than 13 percent (12.8%) on 35 tackles through seven games play has to excite new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and his staff.

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