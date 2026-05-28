 Skip to main content
Advertising

3 Points | 2026

3 Points: Shavon Revel has plenty working for him in Year 2

May 28, 2026 at 03:10 PM
Author Image
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

05_28_ 3 Points

(Editor's note: The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.)

FRISCO, Texas — It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Introducing the brand-new series "3 Points", and it continues with cornerback Shavon Revel.

5

It was a tough go for Revel in his rookie season, and for a couple reasons. The biggest one is also the most obvious: he was taking the field after recovering from a torn ACL suffered in college and, as such, didn't have a healthy offseason to try and help his eventual rookie debut. Nonetheless, due to injury at the position and Revel being cleared to play, the former ECU star cornerback delivered five starts for the Cowboys in 2025. There were growing pains, of course, but also flashes of what's to come.

13

One of those aforementioned flashes came by way of his willingness to get his hands dirty. It's not something often seen at the cornerback position, but Revel isn't afraid to give a ball carrier a good throttling if they run his way. Better still is his efficiency in doing so. The Cowboys have often had issues with missed tackles on defense, so seeing Revel's missed tackle percent, as a rookie coming off of a devastating injury, no less, holding at at less than 13 percent (12.8%) on 35 tackles through seven games play has to excite new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and his staff.

24

Of any number that could be pointed toward when speaking about Revel, this is the most important one of all. When he takes the field for the season opener at MetLife Field against the New York Giants in Week 1, he will be 24 months from when he suffered a torn ACL at ECU. This is critical, because that amount of time removed from the injury in conjunction with hopefully having a full and healthy offseason to prep alongside Parker and his staff could set Revel up to return to the ECU form that would've made him a first-round pick in 2025, if not for the injury itself.

Related Content

news

3 Points: Javonte Williams likely just getting started for the Cowboys

The breakout season Javonte Williams delivered for the Cowboys in 2025 was really more special than many might have noticed, and the young RB might just be getting started.

news

3 Points: CeeDee Lamb's continued success despite injuries in 2025

Despite running the least number of routes in his career due to injury, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was still able to continue his record-setting start to his NFL career with a strong 2025 campaign.

news

3 Points: What Kenny Clark brings in Season 11

Kenny Clark has seen his share of schemes throughout his career. And as he enters his 11th year, he once again finds himself right in the middle of Christian Parker's new defense.

news

3 Points: Tyler Smith in rare company with early success

In today's "3 Points" series, we take a closer look at Tyler Smith. Whether he's playing guard or sliding out to tackle, he doesn't give up much pressure on the quarterback, ranking among the best blockers in the NFL.

news

3 Points: Is KaVontae Turpin entering GOAT status as a kick returner?

KaVontae Turpin already has three Pro Bowls under his belt. Some of the very best to ever return kicks are sitting at four. Does that mean Turpin is at least in the conversation as one of the best?

news

3 Points: Jake Ferguson already climbing Cowboys TE charts

While Jake Ferguson had career-highs in catches, earning a second Pro Bowl, there is an area of his game that could be improved.

news

3 Points: Tyler Booker looking to build on strong start with Cowboys

With his rookie season in the rear view mirror, Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Booker is looking to build on a strong start to his career heading into year two in Dallas.

news

3 Points: Donovan Ezeiruaku poised for big role in 2026

In a defense with new faces in new places, OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku is a familiar face set to shoulder a big role going into his second season in Dallas.

news

3 Points: George Pickens ready to bet big on himself

George Pickens has officially signed his franchise tag, and the stage is set for him to show his breakout season in Dallas wasn't a fluke at all.

news

3 Points: Tyler Guyton, Terence Steele working to answer OT questions

Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele enter the 2026 season with very different expectations of themselves, and the Cowboys have a lot to figure out behind them as well.

news

3 Points: Why Quinnen Williams will lead Cowboys' defensive charge

When the 2026 season gets underway, Quinnen Williams will likely be the motor that drives the entire defense in Dallas, and there are at least three reasons why.

Advertising