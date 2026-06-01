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3 Points | 2026

3 Points: DeMarvion Overshown has breakout potential in Year 4

Jun 01, 2026 at 03:52 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

06_01_ 3 Points

(Editor's note: The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.)

FRISCO, Texas — It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Introducing the brand-new series "3 Points", and it continues with linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

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It wasn't the perfect campaign for Overshown in 2024 but, to be fair, he was returning from a torn ACL suffered during the preseason of what would've been his rookie campaign in 2023. That said, the former Longhorn did more than simply flash throughout his debut, he put the entire league on notice. Overshown, an off-ball linebacker, had five sacks in 12 starts, more than many defensive ends in the NFL that year. He also finished with 90 combined tackles, four pass break ups, a fumble recovery and a pick-six — proving he's worth the price of admission when healthy.

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Therein lies the rub though, because Overshown has to remain on the field going forward in order for the Cowboys' defense, and especially their rebuilt LB corps, to play at a high level. Suffering a second torn ACL, MCL and PCL after a lineman rolled up onto his knee in December 2014, costing him a huge chunk of the 2025 season. As he enters 2026, he's healthy once again and looking to do very real damage in what is also his fourth year in the league; and the final on his rookie contract. There's a lot on the line for all involved this season, to say the very least.

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The first-ever play in the history of the Cowboys to wear the No. 0, donned Agent 0 in the process, is Overshown, and a lot comes with that responsibility. All eyes are on him every single time he steps onto the field, and he knows it. The number is so special that despite former former safety Jayron Kearse announcing he'd be the first to wear it once the league made it permissible in 2023, the Cowboys' put the kibosh on it, ultimately. Two years later, it was Overshown being awarded the honor, wearing the same number he did at Texas, and looking to channel it all into a breakout season when things kick off this coming September.

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