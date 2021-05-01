Draft Central | 2021

5th-Round WR Simi Fehoko Has Intriguing Skill Set

May 01, 2021 at 02:45 PM
FRISCO, Texas – A full breakdown of the Cowboys' compensatory fifth-round draft pick (No. 179 overall) Saturday:

  • Name: Simi Fehoko
  • Position: Wide Receiver
  • College: Stanford
  • Height/Weight: 6-3/220

The Rundown: Fehoko was two-time All-Pac-12 selection, including Stanford's six-game 2020 season shortened by the pandemic. He had 37 catches for 584 yards and 3 touchdowns last year, including a school-record 16 catches for 230 yards and 3 TDs against UCLA. Fehoko is an older prospect at age 23. He completed a two-year LDS mission in South Korea before attending Stanford. He declared for the draft after his junior season.

How He Fits In: Receiver might be the most complete position on the current Cowboys roster. The top five rotation players are all under contract for 2021: starters Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, along with reserves Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson. But clearly the Cowboys are excited about Fehoko's potential. He finished his Stanford career with the third-best yards-per-catch average in school history (18.5). With a 6-3 frame and 4.4 speed, he has the skill set to be productive at the pro level. With so much depth at receiver, special teams will be important for Fehoko's chances of making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

Next Cowboys Pick: 6th Round (192nd overall)

