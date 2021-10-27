A Look Back At CeeDee's Incredible TD vs. Vikings

FRISCO, Texas – As a rematch with the Vikings looms Sunday, CeeDee Lamb can't help but think about his spectacular diving touchdown catch at Minnesota last November.
Maybe the most impressive part: he didn't seem to run the route exactly right.
"Yeah, kind of, in a sense," Lamb said. "Andy (Dalton) threw it to the corner of the end zone and I kind of ran a little flat, and the adjustment was harder."
It made for quite a finish, though: a twisting, contorting, fingertip catch with his arms outstretched as he fell backward in the left corner of the end zone.
"It crosses my mind quite a bit just because, obviously, you know that was one of my most memorable catches," he said. "I'm going to take that one to the grave."
It was the fourth touchdown of Lamb's rookie season, and it catapulted the Cowboys to an 31-28 upset win over the Vikings, stopping a four-game losing streak in the month after starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Oct. 11, 2020.
Prescott has returned healthy this season, and Lamb's making a second-year jump in production. He leads the offense in catches (33) and receiving yards (497) and he's tied with Amari Cooper in touchdown catches (4).
Lamb said the catch gave him an extra boost of confidence midway through his rookie year. He hasn't watched it back much, though.
He's looking for the next big play this season.
"Obviously I'm proud of the accomplishments and the plays that I'm making, but always just want to keep my head forward," he said.