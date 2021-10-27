A Look Back At CeeDee's Incredible TD vs. Vikings

It was the fourth touchdown of Lamb's rookie season, and it catapulted the Cowboys to an 31-28 upset win over the Vikings, stopping a four-game losing streak in the month after starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Oct. 11, 2020.

Prescott has returned healthy this season, and Lamb's making a second-year jump in production. He leads the offense in catches (33) and receiving yards (497) and he's tied with Amari Cooper in touchdown catches (4).

Lamb said the catch gave him an extra boost of confidence midway through his rookie year. He hasn't watched it back much, though.

He's looking for the next big play this season.